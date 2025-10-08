Fantasy Basketball Printable Cheat Sheet: Top 250 NBA Rankings for 2025-26 Points League

The 2025-26 NBA season is almost here! As we approach the regular season, many basketball fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy basketball league.

But which players are projected to perform well this season? We've compiled our top 250 players based on points scoring, according to numberFire projections.

Points leagues work off of an established point value for each stat. These points can differ, but 1.0 points per point, 1.2 per rebound, 1.5 per assist, 3.0 per steal and block, and -1.0 per turnover is common -- same as the FanDuel scoring system.

Top 250 Fantasy NBA Players - Printable Cheat Sheet

Check out the top 250 players in our printable cheat sheet below:

Download the printable top 250 players cheat sheet here.

