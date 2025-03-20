FanDuel Promo for College Basketball: $1 Million Dog of the Day Jackpot Token for 3/20/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With the national tournament about to start, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot token for a moneyline wager on a college basketball game happening March 20th, 2025.

If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team.

Thursday features several potential underdogs to consider for this promotion, including a VCU-BYU clash at 4:05pm ET. VCU carries +110 moneyline odds as the 11 seed.

Full VCU-Baylor odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Dog of the Day Jackpot Token. Place a pre-live, straight, moneyline wager for any college basketball men's tournament game taking place on March 20th, 2025. If the team you used your Dog of the Day Jackpot Token on wins their game AND is the lowest numbered seed to win their March 20th game, you will share $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who used their Dog of the Day Jackpot Token on that team.

Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt.

Dog of the Day Jackpot Token Example

If you use your Dog of the Day Jackpot Token on "#15 Wofford", Wofford wins their March 20th game, and a #16 seed does not win their March 20th Game, you will receive an equal share of $1,000,000 in Bonus Bets with all other promotion participants who used their Dog of the Day Jackpot Token on Wofford.

If 10,000 participants use their token on Wofford, each participant will receive $100 in Bonus Bets ($1,000,000 / 10,000 = $100 per person).

If multiple teams "tie" as the "lowest seed" to win their March 20th game, all promotion participants who used their token on any of those teams will be considered a winner and will share the Bonus Bet Jackpot.

Note: Customers in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia are prohibited from wagering on games involving in-state teams. If one of these teams is the lowest seed to win their game, customers in those states who bet on the NEXT-LOWEST seed to win will be considered a Jackpot Winner.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 10:00 PM ET on March 20th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Must apply profit boost token on select market. Prize pool to be split equally among all eligible participants who made the correct pick. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 21 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.