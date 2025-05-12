FanDuel Promo for All Customers: Bet $1, Get One Month of WNBA League Pass

The 2025 WNBA season starts on May 16th!

To celebrate, all FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Opt-In : Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and opt into the promotion.

: Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and opt into the promotion. Place a Bet: Place a $1+ wager on any WNBA market. Regardless of if your wager wins or loses, you will receive a promotion code for a one (1) month promotional subscription to WNBA League Pass, covered by FanDuel.

Place a $1+ wager on any WNBA market. Regardless of if your wager wins or loses, you will receive a promotion code for a one (1) month promotional subscription to WNBA League Pass, covered by FanDuel. Check Your Email: After qualifying for the promotion, you will receive an email with instructions to redeem your promotional subscription, and a link from which to do so.

After qualifying for the promotion, you will receive an email with instructions to redeem your promotional subscription, and a link from which to do so. Subscribe to WNBA League Pass: Subscribe to a WNBA League Pass subscription plan at wnba.com/leaguepass, which includes entering a valid payment method. Select Season Pass and enter your billing information. The promo code will be automatically at checkout.

After the initial one (1) month promotional period, your payment method will be automatically charged the standard monthly price of $12.99 of the applicable WNBA League Monthly Pass retail price (plus applicable tax).

You may cancel your WNBA League Pass Subscription at any time, and such cancellation will be effective at the end of the current billing cycle. No refunds. Cancel your WNBA League Pass Subscription before the one-month promotional period ends to avoid charges.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are invited by the Sponsor and are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 11:59 PM ET on June 17, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt-in required. Min $1 bet. Limit 1 pass per customer. Redemption requires a current form of payment. Subscription automatically renews monthly until canceled.