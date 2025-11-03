FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Offers College Football Team Rushing/Receiving Props in Select States

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Offers College Football Team Rushing/Receiving Props in Select States

FanDuel customers in select states can now wager on college football team rushing yard and receiving yard props -- giving you even more ways to get in on the action.

These markets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook as straight pre-live bets and as part of Same Game Parlays (SGPs). Depending on your state, you’ll find options like:

  • O/U Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)
  • X+ Alt Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)
  • O/U Total Rushing Yards
  • X+ Alt Total Rushing Yards
  • O/U Total Receiving Yards
  • X+ Alt Total Receiving Yards

Availability varies by location, so be sure to log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to see what’s offered in your area.

Learn More!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).

