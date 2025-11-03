FanDuel Offers College Football Team Rushing/Receiving Props in Select States

FanDuel customers in select states can now wager on college football team rushing yard and receiving yard props -- giving you even more ways to get in on the action.

These markets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook as straight pre-live bets and as part of Same Game Parlays (SGPs). Depending on your state, you’ll find options like:

O/U Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)

X+ Alt Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)

O/U Total Rushing Yards

X+ Alt Total Rushing Yards

O/U Total Receiving Yards

X+ Alt Total Receiving Yards

Availability varies by location, so be sure to log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to see what’s offered in your area.

