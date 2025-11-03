FanDuel Offers College Football Team Rushing/Receiving Props in Select States
FanDuel customers in select states can now wager on college football team rushing yard and receiving yard props -- giving you even more ways to get in on the action.
These markets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook as straight pre-live bets and as part of Same Game Parlays (SGPs). Depending on your state, you’ll find options like:
- O/U Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)
- X+ Alt Total Yards (Receiving + Rushing)
- O/U Total Rushing Yards
- X+ Alt Total Rushing Yards
- O/U Total Receiving Yards
- X+ Alt Total Receiving Yards
Availability varies by location, so be sure to log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to see what’s offered in your area.
