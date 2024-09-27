FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 9/29/24

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening September 29th, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups to consider for this boost, none higher than a Washington Commanders-Arizona Cardinals bout in Glendale, Arizona. With the over/under set at 50.5, there are plenty of viable touchdown scorer wagers to consider. Washington's Jayden Daniels and Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr. each have scored three times this season, and they have some of the shortest odds to score on Sunday.

Below are some of the top touchdown scorer odds for Commanders-Cardinals. All NFL odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer James Conner -130 Marvin Harrison Jr. +100 Brian Robinson Jr. +115 Jayden Daniels +120 Kyler Murray +160 Terry McLaurin +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any anytime touchdown scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, September 29th, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 9/29/24

Here are the NFL games being played on September 29th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Cincinnati at Carolina +4.5 -220 +184 47.5 Denver at NY Jets -7.5 +290 -360 39.5 New Orleans at Atlanta -1.5 +108 -126 42.5 Minnesota at Green Bay -2.5 +122 -144 43.5 Jacksonville at Houston -6.5 +220 -270 45.5 Pittsburgh at Indianapolis +1.5 -122 +104 39.5 LA Rams at Chicago -3.0 +132 -156 40.5 View Full Table

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 30th, 2024.

