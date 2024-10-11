FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 10/13/24
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.
All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening October 13th, 2024!
There are several high-total matchups to consider for this boost, none higher than Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys. The over/under is set at a eye-opening 52, and both sides feature playmakers fully capable of lighting up the scoreboard. For the Lions, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs lead the way with four touchdowns a piece. On the Dallas side, there's CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, and Rico Dowdle.
Here are the top touchdown scorer odds for Lions-Cowboys.
All touchdown scorer odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
How to Use This FanDuel Promo
- Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
- Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
- Use the Profit Boost Token on any anytime touchdown scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, October 13th, 2024.
Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.
Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eligible NFL Games on 10/13/24
Here are the NFL games being played on October 13th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Jacksonville at Chicago
|-1.5
|+108
|-126
|44.5
|Washington at Baltimore
|-6.5
|+245
|-300
|51.5
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|+3.5
|-178
|+150
|41.5
|Cleveland at Philadelphia
|-9.5
|+410
|-520
|42.5
|Indianapolis at Tennessee
|-2.5
|+120
|-142
|43.5
|Houston at New England
|+7
|-335
|+270
|38.5
|Arizona at Green Bay
|-4.5
|+210
|-255
|47.5
Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?
The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.
How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?
The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on October 14th, 2024.
