FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 100% Profit Boost for Saquon Barkley 90+ Rush Yards on 9/4/25

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the 2025 season on Thursday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

DOUBLE UP your winnings with a 100% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Saquon Barkley 90+ Rush Yards” wager for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game on September 4th, 2025!

Profit Boost Token is ONLY available today (9/3/25) - place your wager before it's too late!

Saquon Barkley is coming off a dominant season with the Eagles, rushing for a league-best 2,005 yards in 2024. He recorded at least 90 rush yards in 12 of 16 games last season, including once in two tries against the Cowboys. In 12 career games against Dallas, Barkley has cleared 90 rushing yards three times.

Check out the current Saquon Barkley 90+ Rush Yards odds below:

Saquon Barkley - Alt Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley - Alt Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley 90+ Yards -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eligible odds for this FanDuel NFL promo can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 100% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on a "Saquon Barkley 90+ Rush Yards" wager for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL game taking place on September 4th, 2025.

Profit Boost Token is ONLY available today (9/3/25) - place your wager before it's too late!

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 4th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.