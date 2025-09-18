Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites for Season 34

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has officially kicked off on ABC!

Fans can now watch, vote, and even place bets as a star-studded cast hits the dance floor in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy. This year's cast includes social media stars, seasoned comedians, and former professional athletes.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering betting odds for this season. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of September 18th below.

Dancing With the Stars Winner Season 34 Odds Robert Irwin and Witney Carson +140 Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas +600 Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy +750 Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong +800 Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach +1000 Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa +1100 Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where Can I Bet On Dancing With the Stars?

Betting on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

