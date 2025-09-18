FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

Canada iconCanada

Explore Canada

    More

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    Canada

    Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites for Season 34

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Dancing With the Stars Betting Odds: Current Favorites for Season 34

    Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has officially kicked off on ABC!

    Fans can now watch, vote, and even place bets as a star-studded cast hits the dance floor in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy. This year's cast includes social media stars, seasoned comedians, and former professional athletes.

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering betting odds for this season. To see the latest odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of September 18th below.

    Dancing With the Stars Winner Season 34
    Odds
    Robert Irwin and Witney Carson+140
    Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas+600
    Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy+750
    Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong+800
    Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach+1000
    Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa+1100
    Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik+1200

    Where Can I Bet On Dancing With the Stars?

    Betting on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup