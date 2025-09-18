2 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 9/18/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

I liked Agustin Ramirez as a candidate to hit a home run on Wednesday, and he eventually succeeded in the clutch with an eighth-inning dinger. While I'm a bit skeptical he can do it again in back-to-back games, a plus matchup at Coors Field certainly puts him in the right scenario to come through.

The Colorado Rockies plan to start right-hander Tanner Gordon, and as we've come to expect with Rockies starters, things haven't exactly gone great for Gordon. Across 13 starts, he has produced a 5.46 xERA, and between an 18.8% strikeout rate, 9.5% barrel rate, and 35.0% ground-ball rate, he's given up 1.50 HR/9.

As noted yesterday, Ramirez is comfortably above average in power metrics like barrel rate (10.8%) and hard-hit rate (46.8%), and his 116.9 MPH maximum exit velocity cracks the 98th percentile, so we shouldn't overlook the 24-year-old's pop.

Ramirez is dialed in at the plate, too, as he's riding an eight-game hit streak and has slugged two home runs over that span.

When the odds aren't aggressively short, it isn't hard to talk ourselves into Giancarlo Stanton hitting a bomb, particularly when it's against someone like left-hander Cade Povich.

Povich checks a lot of boxes as someone to pick on in the homer market, coming in with a 5.71 xERA, 11.9% barrel rate, 48.0% hard-hit rate, and 91.5 MPH average exit velocity -- all of which sit in the sixth percentile or worse. This has led to him allowing 1.50 HR/9.

Povich manages a solid 23.6% K rate versus right-handed batters, which adds some risk due to Stanton's elevated 34.0% strikeout rate, but if Stanton makes contact, there's a good chance the ball will be hit hard. His Statcast power metrics remain elite behind a 21.3% barrel rate, 54.4% hard-hit rate, 94.6 mph average exit velocity, and 118.0 MPH maximum exit velocity.

