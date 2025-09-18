3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 9/18/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream will host the Indiana Fever for the first leg of tonight's doubleheader. The winner will move on to the semifinals to face the victor of tonight's Seattle Storm-Las Vegas Aces showdown.

It should be an awesome night of basketball, and I'm targeting Allisha Gray in a bounce back spot.

Gray erupted for 20 points in Game 1 but was limited to just nine points on meh 4 for 16 shooting in Game 2. Tuesday's affair was tough on Atlanta as a whole, as they mustered a mere 60 points on 37.9% shooting. But Gray leads her team in field goal attempts (32) this series for a reason, and we can look for her to net north of 16.5 points in this one.

Including the playoffs, Gray has scored over 16.5 points in 24 out of 44 games (54.5%), missing by the hook three times. She's scored at least 15 points in 70.5% of total games and 80.9% of home games.

The Fever surrendered the fourth-most points per game to opposing guards in the regular season and rank third in pace among playoff teams. The Dream are -106 to score over 80.5 points tonight, and their leading scorer should carve a notable piece of that pie.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

The Aces had a 14-14 record on August 2nd. They proceeded to finish the regular season on a 16-game winning streak en route to a 30-14 record and the second seed. Vegas then promptly won their first playoff game by a score of 102-77. And now, just days later, the Aces are facing elimination.

Life can come at you fast in the WNBA. Vegas seems primed to advance tonight, but I'm taking the Storm to cover an 8.0-point spread after their gutsy Game 2 win.

Veterans Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike saved Seattle's season after combining for 50 points on 8 for 11 shooting from distance on Tuesday. The bench packed a punch, too, as rookie Dominique Malonga has broken out at the ideal time while Erica Wheeler added in 11 points. The Storm not only bounced back from a 14-point deficit in that one, but they prevailed despite shooting 17 fewer foul shots than the Aces.

It's not easy to stop A'ja Wilson, but the six-foot-six Malonga -- who didn't command a key role until after the All-Star break -- has offered Seattle options past Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor.

Simply put, Seattle is a team that can keep up in a road elimination game. They showed a 13-9 record and +4.8 net rating on the road compared to a 10-12 record and +1.0 net rating at home this season. They also led the league in steals per possession while also committing the fewest turnovers per possession. It may be the end of the road for them tonight, but I like the Storm to put up a fight.

Malonga posted 12 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1 before adding in 11 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2.

She's played 23-plus minutes in each game this series -- a mark she met in just six regular season games. But when you're a huge underdog in a series and facing A'ja, you gotta throw everything at the wall. The Storm are doing that with their 19-year-old rookie, and she's paid them back by hauling in seven offensive boards through two games.

Here's a look at Malonga's rebound output in games where she's played at least 23 minutes this season: 6, 6, 9, 10, 10, 11, 11, and 12 rebounds. I like her chances to corral eight-plus boards in this do-or-die match, and you can also consider Malonga To Record A Double-Double (+300).

