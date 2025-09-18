As the fifth-oldest active team in NFL history, the Detroit Lions have seen plenty of great players suit up for the franchise.

But who's the best?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Detroit Lions players of all time.

Best Detroit Lions Players All Time

Here are the 10 best Detroit Lions players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Barry Sanders 1 149 RB 1989-1998 Matthew Stafford 2 133 QB 2009-2020 Wayne Walker 3 124 LB/K 1958-1972 Lem Barney 4 122 CB 1967-1977 Alex Karras 5 122 DT 1958-1970 Dick LeBeau 6 106 FS 1959-1972 Lomas Brown 7 99 LT 1985-1995 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Barry Sanders (1989-1998)

Running back Barry Sanders is widely regarded as the greatest Detroit Lions player of all time, and the stats back it up. Sanders finished his 10-year career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns -- both franchise records. To this day, Sanders' 99.8 rushing yards per game average ranks second all time.

Barry Sanders Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2004)

10-time Pro Bowl

6-time First Team All-Pro

2-time Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997)

MVP (1997)

2. Matthew Stafford (2009-2020)

Current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the second-best Detroit Lions player of all time thanks to his 12-year stint with the franchise. The No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, Stafford cleared 4,000 passing yards in eight of his nine full seasons with Detroit. He is the franchise's all-time leading passer and owns their single season record for passing yards (5,038) and touchdowns (41).

Matthew Stafford Accomplishments

Pro Bowl (2014)

Comeback Player of the Year (2011)

3. Wayne Walker (1958-1972)

The late Wayne Walker played 15 seasons for the Lions, serving as a linebacker and placekicker for the team. From 1962 to 1965, Walker ranked ninth in total extra points made. He's 12th on Detroit's all-time sacks leaderboard.

Wayne Walker Accomplishments

3-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (1965)

4. Lem Barney (1967-1977)

Former defensive back Lem Barney spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Lions. Barney was also Detroit's primary kick returner for the first five years of his career. He's second in franchise history with 56 interceptions and 14th all-time with 11 non-offensive touchdowns.

Lem Barney Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1992)

7-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

Defensive Rookie of the Year (1967)

5. Alex Karras (1958-1970)

Defensive lineman Alex Karras played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions, during which he recorded a franchise-record 100 sacks. His 18 fumble recoveries are the most in franchise history for a defensive player.

Alex Karras Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2020)

4-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

