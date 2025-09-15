FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for the Week 2 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

For the second week of the NFL season, there is a doubleheader on Monday Night Football and a two-game slate in DFS, beginning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Houston Texans. The second game on Monday night will feature the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.

When taking a look at the options available in NFL DFS on FanDuel. there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 2 FanDuel main slate for Monday night's doubleheader.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Monday's Two-Game Main Slate

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at LV

Although it's just a one-game sample so far, the Chargers were first in pass rate over expected (+15.2%) entering Week 2, as they let Justin Herbert cook his way to 30.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. If Los Angeles' increased passing usage sticks, then Herbert has a clear path to being the top scorer at QB on Monday's slate in the game with the higher total (46.5) between the two contests.

Geno Smith, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: vs. LAC

Of the four QB options on Monday's slate, I'll be focusing on the signal-callers from the Chargers-Raiders clash due to the higher total and pass rates we saw from both offenses in Week 1. In Geno Smith's debut for Las Vegas, the Raiders put the ball in the air more often than many assumed, ranking third in pass over expected (+9.5%) in their victory over the New England Patriots.

Running Backs

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: at HOU

The production wasn't overly impressive for Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay's season opener, but the usage was fantastic for the second-year back. Despite sharing a backfield with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, Irving handled a 76.8% snap rate, 56.8% route rate, and 18 of the 22 touches by the Bucs' running backs in Week 1 while he also earned the lone red-zone carry for the offense.

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. LAC

Even though Ashton Jeanty totaled only 40 scrimmage yards in Week 1, he garnered an elite 85.5% snap rate, 48.7% route rate, and earned both red-zone carries for the Raiders while finding the end zone in his NFL debut. Among the running backs taking the field on Monday night, Irving and Jeanty are both tied for the highest rushing-plus-receiving-yards prop at 88.5 yards.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: at LV

Omarion Hampton is another rookie rusher who has better days ahead based on his Week 1 usage, as he handled an 80.6% snap rate, 43.9% route rate, and 17 of the 19 running back touches for the Chargers despite Najee Harris being active. Along with the Chargers being favored on the road for Monday's bout against the Raiders, Hampton has the shortest odds to score a touchdown (-120) in that contest.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. TB

It was a forgettable Week 1 for the Texans' offense and Nico Collins, but they're favored at home against the Bucs, and I believe in their aerial attack more than their rushing attack. Even in Houston's season-opening loss, Collins led the wideouts in the offense in snap rate (84.2%), route rate (79.4%), target share (18.5%), downfield target share (28.6%), and Tampa Bay had the 11th-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Jakobi Meyers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Matchup: vs. LAC

Besides the chance Brock Bowers is limited or inactive on Monday night for the Raiders, Jakobi Meyers remains underrated, and he paced the Raiders' weapons in snap rate (93.5%), route rate (89.7%), target share (30.3%), and receptions (8) in his first game catching passes from Geno Smith. Although his future in Vegas is undetermined, Meyers should be busy against Los Angeles, especially with the Raiders being underdogs at home.

Keenan Allen, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at LV

If you're able to get up to Ladd McConkey, I wouldn't blame you for inserting him into your lineups, but Keenan Allen shouldn't be forgotten in the Chargers' aerial attack. Aside from expecting Allen's snap rate (61.3%) and route rate (68.3%) to increase moving forward, the veteran wideout tallied the most receptions (7), highest target share (29.4%), and second-most yards per route run (2.43) of LA's skill players who saw at least 50.0% of the offensive snaps in Week 1.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers ($6,400)

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: at HOU

Emeka Egbuka didn't waste any time proving he's going to be a focal point in the Buccaneers' new-look aerial attack, posting team-best marks in snap rate (92.9%) and route rate (86.5%) while logging the second-highest target share (20.0%) and second-most yards per route run (2.09) in a game where he hauled in two touchdowns. On top of Tampa Bay being slight underdogs on the road, Houston had the 12th-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: vs. LAC

Head coach Pete Carroll expects Brock Bowers to suit up for the Raiders on Monday night, but he missed practice on Thursday and Friday and has been wearing a brace on his injured knee throughout the week. Bowers is the clear top tight end on the slate if he's playing with no restrictions, but if he's said to have a limited workload, then Michael Mayer becomes an interesting pivot at a thin position.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: at HOU

Things are pretty bleak at the tight end position for Monday's slate, making Cade Otton a viable salary-saving option despite him recording zero stats in Week 1. While Otton was unable to haul in any of his three targets in Week 1, he still managed to earn a healthy 87.5% snap rate and 73.0% route rate while tallying an 11.4-yard average depth of target versus the Falcons.

Defenses

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,600

Matchup: at LV

With both the Chargers and Raiders being teams that potentially throw the ball more, both defenses are in play due to the increased chances of sacks and turnovers. Of the two defenses, I'd favor Los Angeles over Las Vegas because of them being the favorites on the road.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: at HOU

After last year's issues in the trenches, the Texans could easily have a worse offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud this season, and we know head coach Todd Bowles can be aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. During Tampa Bay's season-opening win over Atlanta, they ranked ranked sixth in pressure rate (43.5%).

