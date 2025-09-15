4 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for the Week 2 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Not only do we get a pair of games tonight for Monday Night Football, but they include some fun quarterbacks and star skill players.

Luckily for us, I think the best plays for our FanDuel Picks lineups involve some of those stars.

Let's dig in and outline my favorite plays for tonight's two-game slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for the Week 2 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Emeka Egbuka More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Spicy Pick)

Emeka Egbuka scored twice in Week 1, and with this still being a spicy pick, I like him to do it again in Week 2.

Egbuka's usage was great in the opener. Three of his six targets were deep -- with two near the end zone -- and he ran 16 of 32 routes from the slot, per Next Gen Stats. That's huge with Derek Stingley Jr. lurking in the opposing secondary.

Overall, I'm comfortable expecting points in this game, which is why I don't mind riding with optimistic picks. My any time touchdown model has Egbuka hitting paydirt 33.4% of the time, good enough to back with the boost from this being a spicy pick.

Nico Collins More Than 76.5 Receiving Yards

With the Houston Texans playing minus Christian Kirk, Nico Collins' target competition is Xavier Hutchinson and a bunch of rookies (talented though they may be). Collins should get as much work as he can handle.

Collins has played 31 games with C.J. Stroud. He has had more than 76.5 receiving yards in 18 of those, a 58.1% clip. Of those 18 hits, 13 have come at home, which is where they're at tonight.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary isn't one we need to fear, so as long as the line can give Stroud some time, Collins should be able to give this stat a good run for its money.

Ashton Jeanty More Than 0.5 Touchdowns

Even if the yardage wasn't there, Ashton Jeanty's role in Week 1 was elite, and that should translate to plenty of chances to score in his rookie season.

In the opener, Jeanty handled 19 carries and 2 targets while playing 85.5% of the snaps. He also had two of three red-zone chances for the team, including one he punched in for a touchdown.

My model has Jeanty at 53.8% to score here, making this a quality pick as a regular selection.

Omarion Hampton More Than 75.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Similar to Jeanty, Omarion Hampton's Week 1 role was better than you'd think based on the production.

Hampton played 80.6% of the Los Angeles Chargers' snaps in their win. He handled 15 carries and 2 targets, which amounted to just 61 yards, but that was against a stout defense.

Importantly, the team stuck with Hampton even after he lost a fumble, a key inflection point for a rookie. With how much he was featured, I'd expect Hampton's FanDuel Picks categories to steadily increase in the coming weeks.

