Week 3 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The NFL doesn't stop, and Week 3 brings with it some unique NFL matchups, as we're getting only six divisional games.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 3.

Week 3 NFL Odds and Predictions

Dolphins at Bills Betting Odds

The Dolphins will look to snap a six-game losing streak to the Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Buffalo is 13-1 in their last 14 matchups against the 'Phins.

Miami's offense bounced back after a sluggish Week 1 start but lost again in Week 2 (33-27 to the Patriots). Despite 3 picks and poor EPA metrics, Tua Tagovailoa's success rate (48.4%) is well above the league average (45.6% thus far).

Tagovailoa got his three main pass-catchers involved in the loss. Tyreek Hill had 6 catches for 109 yards, De'Von Achane had 8 catches for 92 yards and a score, and Jaylen Waddle caught 5 passes for 68 yards and a TD.

Buffalo extended to a 2-0 start with a 30-10 win over the Jets. They're now atop the AFC East with a pair of 0-2 teams (the Jets and Dolphins). Josh Allen finds himself second in total EPA among QBs so far this season.

Raiders at Commanders Betting Odds

The Commanders started off Week 2 with a 27-18 Thursday Night Football loss to the Packers.

Jayden Daniels threw 42 times for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, and a trio of Commanders -- Daniels, Austin Ekeler, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt -- all ended with 17 rushing yards apiece. Ekeler sustained an Achilles injury late in the game.

They'll have an advantageous matchup against the Raiders, as Washington will be entering with extra rest versus a Las Vegas team off of a short week after their Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup.

Falcons at Panthers Betting Odds

The Falcons and Panthers have alternated losses over the last six matchups with Carolina winning the most recent battle 44-38 in in overtime January to round out the 2024 NFL regular season.

Atlanta was in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. They stifled the Vikings and won 22-6 in a low-scoring matchup. Bijan Robinson totaled 168 scrimmage yards in the win.

Carolina mounted a comeback of sorts in Week 2 but fell 27-22 to the Cardinals and are now 0-2 in 2025.

Rookie WR Tet McMillan saw 10 targets for 100 yards in Week 2.

Packers at Browns Betting Odds

Green Bay kicked off Week 2 with a 27-18 win over the Commanders at Lambeau Field and are now hitting the road for the first time in 2025 after a 2-0 start.

The Packers have scored 27 points in each game and have allowed a combined 31 points for a strong point differential to kick off the year. Jayden Reed sustained a shoulder injury on Thursday night, leading to a broken collarbone.

The Browns were overpowered by the Ravens in Week 2, losing 41-17. We saw the first glimpses of QB Dillon Gabriel, who went 3 for 3 for 19 yards and a touchdown late in the loss.

Running back Quinshon Judkins saw 13 touches for 71 yards on just 19 snaps in his NFL debut.

Steelers at Patriots Betting Odds

Pittsburgh was unable to improve to 2-0 in Week 2, losing 31-17 to the Seahawks. The team now has given up at least 30 points in both games this season.

Offensively, they're bottom-three in rushing yards per game. A matchup against the Patriots will provide them a get-right opportunity, as they enter as slight road favorites.

New England scored 33 points, including a return TD, in a really low-volume game against the Dolphins with just 55 total plays.

Drake Maye threw for 2 touchdowns, giving him at least 230 yards and a score in both games to start the year.

Rams at Eagles Betting Odds

A divisional round rematch is on tap at Lincoln Financial Field this week. Last year in the NFC playoffs, the Eagles beat the Rams 28-22 in Philly.

Matthew Stafford threw for 324 yards and 2 touchdowns in a losing effort while Saquon Barkley romped for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries -- and added 27 yards on 4 catches.

In Week 2, the Rams and Eagles both secured wins: 33-19 over Tennessee for Los Angeles and 20-17 over Kansas City for Philadelphia.

So far this season, Los Angeles is 9th in offensive yards per game -- the Eagles are actually 29th.

Colts at Titans Betting Odds

This Colts/Titans rivalry has been one-sided since 2020: the Titans had won five straight matchups until the 2023 season, and now the Colts have won four consecutive. Last year, they earned a 20-17 win on the road in Week 6 and then a 38-30 win at home in Week 16.

Indianapolis is off to a 2-0 start after converting a last-second field goal following a defensive penalty on the Broncos. QB Daniel Jones is second in the league in passing yards through Sunday of Week 2 with stellar EPA metrics, currently sitting atop the league by Total EPA.

The Titans are 0-2 with a -22 point differential through two games but remain at home against a divisional foe in Week 3.

Rookie QB Cam Ward has lost more EPA on sacks than any passer in 2025 thus far, though the Colts are actually last in the league in pressure rate through two games.

Jets at Buccaneers Betting Odds

Not only did the Jets lost in Week 2 to the Bills by a score of 30-10, but they also lost QB Justin Fields (concussion).

In relief, Tyrod Taylor completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a score for a 106.6 quarterback rating. They'll need to get their offense clicking again after a 10-point outing in Week 2 if they want to contend with the Bucs, per the betting odds.

New York will be traveling to face a Tampa Bay team on a short week after their Monday Night Football matchup with the Houston Texans.

Bengals at Vikings Betting Odds

Quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) exited Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup early and could miss multiple months if surgery is needed.

As a result of Burrow's departure, Jake Browning was under center for the Bengals' gritty 31-27 win over the Jaguars despite three touchdowns. Browning also threw for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns -- and scored the game-winning rushing touchdown at the goal line.

Ja'Marr Chase rocketed back from a down week: 14 catches, 165 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Minnesota hosted the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. They were held to 6 points and lost 22-6. Despite the lack of scoring, the offense actually operated at a league-average success rate, so perhaps a bounce back is to be expected.

Texans at Jaguars Betting Odds

Last year, the Texans swept the regular season series against the Jaguars, winning 24-20 and 23-20 in a pair of close games.

This year, they'll be on a short week after their matchup with the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The hosting Jaguars are 1-1 with a +12 point differential but lost by four to a banged-up Bengals team in Week 2, a loss that could have big implications for them come December.

Dyami Brown (109 yards), Parker Washington (76 yards), and Brenton Strange (76 yards) all have more receiving yards than Brian Thomas Jr. (60) and Travis Hunter (55) through two games.

Saints at Seahawks Betting Odds

Despite an 0-2 record, the Saints have been pretty competitive and own just a -12 point differential through two games. However, both of those games were at home, and they now embark on a two-game road trip (at Seattle and at Buffalo).

Spencer Rattler has a 3:0 TD:INT ratio with a 65.0% completion rate but is averaging only 5.3 yards per attempt on the season.

Seattle is fourth in the NFC West with a 1-1 record but owns a +10 point differential through two games.

Sam Darnold is 38 of 56 through two weeks with 2 touchdowns and 2 picks so far with an 88.8 QB rating. He's shown a strong connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 17 catches for 227 yards through two games.

Broncos at Chargers Betting Odds

After sweeping the regular season series in 2023, the Broncos were swept in 2024 by the Chargers, losing by seven points twice (23-16 and 34-27).

Denver is entering Week 3 with a 1-1 record and a +7 point differential. Bo Nix has a 67.1% completion rate through two weeks but also a 4:3 TD:INT ratio and just a 5.5 yards-per-attempt average.

The Broncos are top-10 in rushing yards per game as a team, however.

The Chargers will be on a short week after visiting the Raiders in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys at Bears Betting Odds

The leg of Brandon Aubrey and some crazy plays helped the Cowboys avoid an 0-2 start and earn a 40-37 win over the Giants in overtime in Week 2.

Offensively, they rank 8th in success rate through two games and are 12th in yards per play.

Javonte Williams has 151 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

The Bears are now 0-2 with a -34 point differential, the worst in the NFL through Sunday of Week 2.

They have a very interesting offensive profile: they're 29th in success rate but 3rd in explosive play rate.

Cardinals at 49ers Betting Odds

The Cardinals hit back in 2024. After losing four straight to the Niners in 2022 and 2023, Arizona scored 24-23 and 47-24 wins over San Francisco in 2024.

Both teams enter Week 3 an unblemished 2-0. The 49ers own a +9 point differential with Arizona at a +12.

In Week 2 without Brock Purdy and George Kittle, Mac Jones and Christian McCaffrey led the Niners to a 26-21 win over the Saints on the road.

Jones went 26 of 39 for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 113.1 QB rating. McCaffrey handled 13 carries and 7 targets for 109 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD. Jauan Jennings led the team with 10 targets and 89 yards and also found the end zone.

The Cardinals held off a comeback bid from the Panthers and won 27-22 at home in Week 2. Kyler Murray has averaged 7.1 yards per attempt with a 70.4% completion rate in 2025 so far.

Chiefs at Giants Betting Odds

In primetime on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, we'll see a pair of 0-2 teams look to turn things around in 2025.

The Chiefs are a -9 by point differential in 2025, and the Giants are a -18.

Patrick Mahomes has a 58.8% completion rate and a yards-per-attempt average of 6.5. He's thrown for just two touchdowns and was charged with a costly interception on a goal-line drop from Travis Kelce in Week 2.

The Giants' Russell Wilson leads the NFL in passing yards (618) through Sunday of Week 2 and has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt.

Malik Nabers has gotten off to a dominant start (238 yards and 2 touchdowns), and Wan'Dale Robinson (197 yards and 1 touchdown) has stepped up as a viable WR2 for the Giants.

Lions at Ravens Betting Odds

Monday Night Football doesn't get much better than this, as the Ravens host the Lions with each team already holding a loss this season.

They each bounced back in dominant fashion in Week 2 with big wins at home over divisional opponents.

The Ravens beat the Browns 41-17 on a 4-touchdown, 225-yard day passing from Lamar Jackson, who ran just twice for 13 yards.

Detroit beat the Bears 52-21.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (115 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Jameson Williams (108 yards and a touchdown) both surpassed the century mark as Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and 5 touchdowns in the win.

