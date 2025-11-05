FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: Choose Your Own Reward for NBA Games Today 11/5/25

The NBA is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With 11 games scheduled for today's Wednesday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special Choose Your Own Reward promotion for all customers.

All customers can choose between one 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Paray/SGP+ wager OR two 25% Profit Boost Tokens to use on ANY wagers for NBA games on November 5th, 2025!

There are 11 NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo, headlined by a Western Conference clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at 10:10pm ET.

San Antonio and LA have both gotten off to strong starts this season, with the Spurs ranking second in the West at 5-1 and the Lakers in third at 6-2. Tonight will be the first of three meetings between San Antonio and Los Angeles. Last season, the Lakers won three of four head-to-head matchups with the Spurs -- though San Antonio did split the two games in LA.

Check out tonight's Spurs-Lakers odds below.

That's just a taste of the NBA action eligible for this FanDuel NBA Choose Your Own Reward promotion! All NBA odds eligible for this FanDuel NBA promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Choose Reward" on the Choose Your Own Reward carousel card on the home page. After clicking “Choose Reward” on the carousal, you will see two different options. All you need to do is select an option, click "Claim Reward", and your reward will be loaded up into your FanDuel Sportsbook Account, ready for use! You may only select ONE reward. Your options will consist of one 50% Profit Boost Token valid for use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager OR two 25% Profit Boost Tokens valid for use on any wagers. Regardless of which option you select, your reward is eligible for use on any NBA games taking place on November 5th, 2025.

Regardless of which reward you select: There will be a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token.

If you choose the 50% SGP/SGP+ Profit Boost Token: Your subsequent wager must have final odds of +100 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

If you choose the two 25% Profit Boost Tokens: Your subsequent wager(s) must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token(s).

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 11/5/25

Here are the NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion on November 5th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Nets at Pacers -6.5 +230 -280 232.5 76ers at Cavaliers -10.5 +340 -430 234.5 Jazz at Pistons -9.5 +340 -430 232.5 Timberwolves at Knicks -4.0 +136 -162 227.5 Wizards at Celtics -12.0 +460 -620 232.5 Rockets at Grizzlies +7.5 -310 +250 232.5 Pelicans at Mavericks -7.5 +235 -290 227.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion expires at 2:00 AM ET on Thursday November 6th, 2025.

