FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 5/14/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($8,900) -- The New York Knicks can stamp their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, so we should expect Jalen Brunson to be locked in. Brunson has delivered 47-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in 6 of his 10 postseason appearances so far, and he's coming off a performance where he tallied 62 FDPs versus the Celtics in Game 4.

Derrick White ($7,400) -- Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles injury in Game 4 that has required him to undergo surgery, prompting Derrick White to take on an even bigger workload on both ends of the court. Across Boston's first nine playoff contests, White has contributed 36-plus FDPs in five of them, and he's supplied multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in three of the first four games in this series.

Value Plays

Jrue Holiday ($5,000) -- While Payton Pritchard ($4,500) is worth a look in large-field tournaments, Jrue Holiday has logged 34-plus minutes in three of the first four games against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We all know the difference Holiday can make on the defensive end of the court, but we've also yet to see him get hot from deep (28.6% three-point percentage) over the first four matchups versus New York.

Mike Conley ($3,900) -- In the last two games of the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, the Timberwolves have made veteran Mike Conley a more prominent member of the rotation again. As a result, Conley has averaged 9.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 5.0 APG in 28.5 MPG en route to scoring 19.7 FDPs per game in his last two outings.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,600) -- The Timberwolves are also in a position to clinch a spot in the next round of the playoffs with a victory on Wednesday, and Anthony Edwards figures to be at the center of everything Minnesota does in Game 5. Edwards has been fairly consistent throughout the postseason, producing 45-plus FDPs in eight of the nine playoff contests, including all four matchups versus Golden State.

Jaylen Brown ($8,600) -- No one on the Celtics sees a bigger usage increase (+4.0%) or usage rate (33.1%) whenever Tatum is off the court for Boston than Jaylen Brown, per FantasyLabs' On/Off tool. Even though Brown hasn't notched 38-plus FDPs since Game 2 against the Orlando Magic and the Knicks will likely game plan to make everyone not named Brown beat them, this seems like a perfect time for Brown to show out at TD Garden.

Value Plays

Jaden McDaniels ($5,800) -- Following a Game 1 performance where he recorded only 21.3 FDPs versus the Warriors, Jaden McDaniels has now posted 30-plus FDPs in three consecutive contests. Along with McDaniels accruing three-plus stocks in three straight outings, Golden State is allowing the eighth-most steals per game (7.7) and sixth-most blocks per game (5.4) among playoff teams.

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,500) -- You can make an argument for Buddy Hield ($5,100) as a viable salary-saving play on Wednesday, but Jonathan Kuminga has provided more consistent scoring production in recent games, contributing 18-plus points in three straight outings. If the Warriors want to have any chance of extending their stay in the playoffs, head coach Steve Kerr would be wise to deploy Kuminga a bit more to relieve some pressure off of Jimmy Butler.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Julius Randle ($7,700) -- Julius Randle deserves a ton of credit for helping the Timberwolves get to where they're currently at, as the experienced forward is averaging 23.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 6.0 APG on a solid 54.0% effective field goal percentage this postseason. In addition to Randle scoring 43-plus FDPs in three consecutive starts, the Warriors are giving up the worst three-point percentage allowed (37.3%) and second-worst free throw rate allowed (31.2%) of the teams still alive in the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,600) -- It's been quite a while since we've seen Karl-Anthony Towns' salary drop to this point, making him easy to get to on Wednesday's slate. Towns has recorded a double-double in six consecutive starts in these playoffs, and we should expect him to improve from deep after going 1-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first four games of the series.

Value Plays

Rudy Gobert ($5,200) -- Rudy Gobert has yet to eclipse 30 minutes against the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, but he's still achieved 30-plus FDPs in two of the four matchups. In the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, Gobert helped the Timberwolves close things out in Game 5 with 61.8 FDPs in that contest, and Golden State is coughing up the second-most points in the paint per game (47.5) among teams still competing in the postseason.

Al Horford ($4,900) -- Al Horford is seemingly going to play basketball forever, and the Celtics are going to need the grizzled veteran to play heavy minutes on Wednesday if they want to put some pressure on the Knicks. Horford has now played 32-plus minutes in seven of his last eight playoff appearances, and he's managed to supply 23-plus FDPs in six of those contests.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA Playoff game taking place on May 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.