FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 11/4/25

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Maxey ($9,900) -- Tyrese Maxey is approaching a five-figure salary, but he should continue producing at a high level with Joel Embiid having a minutes restriction. Along with Maxey averaging 56.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game and showing a ceiling of 60-plus FDPs twice this year already, this is a pace-up spot against a Chicago Bulls squad that is 12th in pace and 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.7).

Josh Giddey ($9,100) -- The Bulls-Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Tuesday has a narrow spread and the highest total on the slate, so we'll likely want exposure to this game. Josh Giddey has posted 56-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings with the highest usage rate (27.7%) on the Bulls, and the 76ers are 20th in adjusted defensive rating (115.4).

Jeremiah Fears ($4,900) -- After coming off the bench to begin the year, Jeremiah Fears has made four straight starts for the New Orleans Pelicans, resulting in him scoring 36-plus FDPs in two of his last three. In addition to the Charlotte Hornets operating at the 7th-fastest pace, they are 25th in adjusted defensive rating (116.9) and 26th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Others to Consider

Dyson Daniels ($7,200) -- Dyson Daniels has tallied 40-plus FDPs in his first two games with Trae Young sidelined, and the Orlando Magic are playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

Cason Wallace ($4,900) -- Cason Wallace could go overlooked on this slate, but he's in a fantastic spot versus a Los Angeles Clippers squad that is 26th in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%), 30th in assist rate allowed (70.0%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (11.3%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,600) -- Similar to Daniels, Jalen Johnson has seen a bump in production amid Young's absence, supplying 45-plus FDPs in both games without Young on the court. On top of Johnson leading the healthy members of the Atlanta Hawks in usage rate (25.3%), the Magic are 27th in block rate allowed (11.5%), and we know Johnson can rack up stocks (steals plus blocks).

Franz Wagner ($7,400) -- Although Paolo Banchero ($9,000) leads the Magic in usage rate (28.1%), Franz Wagner isn't too far behind at 24.3%, and Wagner has been the more efficient scorer between the two to begin the season. Atlanta operates at the eighth-fastest pace, and this contest also has a narrow spread and decent total, making it a potential DFS-friendly environment.

Kelly Oubre ($5,900) -- While rookie VJ Edgecombe ($6,600) and Quentin Grimes ($6,100) are viable options in a potential high-scoring affair against the Bulls, Kelly Oubre is producing 33.5 FDPs per game while averaging a career-high 38.0 minutes per game. Oubre has also accrued multiple stocks in each of his last five starts, which has led to him contributing 30-plus FDPs in four straight.

Others to Consider

Brandon Ingram ($7,300) -- The Toronto Raptors are another team with a trio of viable wings, but Brandon Ingram stands out with 36.2 FDPs per game while the Milwaukee Bucks are 24th in free throw rate allowed (34.1%).

Kon Knueppel ($4,900) -- We'll need to monitor the status of LaMelo Ball ($9,600) before making lineups as there could be plenty of value to be had on the Charlotte Hornets, but Kon Knueppel is a solid option regardless with the Pelicans being 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (59.4%) and 29th in three-point rate allowed (48.9%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200) -- The power forward and center spots are a bit thinner on Tuesday's slate, making Giannis Antetokounmpo a priority -- assuming he starts on the second leg of a back-to-back. Giannis leads the entire slate with 63.4 FDPs per game, and the Raptors are 26th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.6%) and 29th in free throw rate allowed (35.9%).

Nikola Vucevic ($7,800) -- Amid Chicago's 5-1 start to the season, Nikola Vucevic has remained a key fixture on the offensive end of the court, registering 41.6 FDPs per game on a career-best 70.3% true-shooting percentage. Given Embiid's minute restrictions, Philly is 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (69.2%) and 26th in offensive rebound rate allowed (29.8%).

Myles Turner ($5,700) -- In his first game facing the Indiana Pacers since signing with the Bucks in free agency, Turner put up 31.9 FDPs on Monday with 5 blocks to his name, giving him 28-plus FDPs in 5 of his first 7 starts this year. This is another game where Turner can accrue blocks at a high rate due to Toronto sitting at 20th in block rate allowed (9.7%).

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($6,500) -- Kristaps Porzingis has yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game this season, but he's recording 34.1 FDPs per game, and he's yet to really get going in the blocks department.

Ryan Kalkbrenner ($5,300) -- The Pelicans are ranked 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (75.7%) and 30th in block rate allowed (14.6%), making this a premier spot for Ryan Kalkbrenner, who has produced three-plus blocks in three straight starts.

