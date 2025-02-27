FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 2/27/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,800) -- Luka Doncic is looking a bit more comfortable in his new threads on the Los Angeles Lakers recently, putting up 68-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in each of his last two outings. Across their last seven contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves have given up the 5th-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.1), and they are ranked 25th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Kyrie Irving ($9,200) -- Amid a long list of injuries for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving has been shouldering even more of the offensive workload, scoring 45-plus FDPs in four of his last five games. The Charlotte Hornets are permitting the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.0) over their last 15 contests, and they are sitting at 29th in three-point rate allowed (44.4%).

Anthony Black ($4,700) -- It's never safe to assume with injury news in the NBA, but there's a chance Cole Anthony is sidelined for the Orlando Magic on Thursday as he has a questionable tag due to a knee injury. If Anthony is unable to go, Anthony Black -- who has tallied 24-plus FDPs in four of his last seven outings -- would likely join the starting lineup with Jalen Suggs also out indefinitely because of a quad injury.

Others to Consider

Jamal Murray ($8,100) -- Jamal Murray is probable to suit up for the Denver Nuggets on Thursday despite dealing with a knee ailment, and he's in a stellar spot in the game with the highest total on the slate. While Murray has notched fewer than 33 FDPs in back-to-back contests, the Milwaukee Bucks surrender the 8th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9) while they are sitting 23rd in three-point rate allowed (43.1%).

Josh Green ($3,900) -- There isn't much value standing out at the moment, but Josh Green figures to be a solid salary-saving option who can help you fit in the high-salary studs. Green has started in all but one game he's been active in this season, and he'll be facing his former team, a Dallas squad that is coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.9) and 12th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.9) over their last 15 contests.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,700) -- Although Anthony Edwards has been questionable with a knee ailment in recent games, he's yet to miss time because of the injury. Since missing a contest due to a hip contusion, Edwards has logged 35-plus minutes in each of his last six starts while he's also accrued 46-plus FDPS in five of those six outings.

Kevin Durant ($9,500) -- The clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns boasts the second-highest total on the slate, and Kevin Durant has played 38-plus minutes in six consecutive appearances. In addition to Durant posting 45-plus FDPs in four of his last six starts, the Pelicans are ceding the 8th-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.9), and they are 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%).

Max Christie ($5,400) -- Max Christie has fallen short of 25-plus FDPs in three straight outings, but he's still logged 31-plus minutes in seven of his nine appearances with the Mavs. On top of that, Christie is in a fantastic spot to rack up steals with the Hornets ranking 26th in offensive turnover rate (15.0%) and 18th in steal rate allowed (8.5%).

Others to Consider

Bradley Beal ($7,400) -- The Suns have put Bradley Beal back into the starting five in their last three contests, resulting in the experienced guard producing 36-plus FDPs in each of those starts. After recording 53.5 FDPs in his most recent outing, Beal will square off against a Pelicans squad that is 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%) and 24th in assist rate allowed (65.7%).

Jaden McDaniels ($6,500) -- With Rudy Gobert missing four straight games for the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels has earned a double-double in back-to-back starts. McDaniels tends to generate a decent amount of FDPs via steals, so it's worth noting that the Lakers have given up the fourth-most steals per game to SFs (2.1) and seventh-most steals per game to PFs (2.0) across their last 15 contests.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- Following a performance where he put up only 39.6 FDPs versus the Lakers, Nikola Jokic bounced back in his last start, registering 65.3 FDPs against the Indiana Pacers. Entering Thursday's Nuggets-Bucks affair, Milwaukee is a bit thinner in their frontcourt amid Bobby Portis' recent suspension, leading to the Bucks allowing the second-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.7) over their last seven games.

Naz Reid ($7,900) -- Once again, Gobert is inactive for the T-Wolves, which has led to Naz Reid seeing plenty of minutes at the center position. Along with Reid earning 37-plus minutes in three of his last four starts, he's contributed 48-plus FDPs in three of those four contests while posting a double-double in four of his last five.

Brook Lopez ($6,000) -- On the season, the Nuggets are giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.8), and Brook Lopez has been on fire recently, scoring 38-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. If Lopez can avoid getting into foul trouble against Jokic, he should thrive versus a Denver team that is 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%) and 19th in three-point percentage allowed (36.0%).

Others to Consider

Aaron Gordon ($5,800) -- Aaron Gordon has tallied 29-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings for the Nuggets, and he's probable to play on Thursday despite dealing with a calf injury. Additionally, Gordon has accrued 29-plus FDPs in each of his last three contests where he's gotten 30-plus minutes, and our projections have him logging 30.1 minutes on Thursday against the Bucks.

Karlo Matkovic ($4,500) -- New Orleans has already ruled out Kelly Olynyk for Thursday's bout against Phoenix, so Karlo Matkovic is a candidate to either start or handle more minutes in Olynyk's absence. Matkovic has produced 26-plus FDPs in five of his last six games where he's played 21-plus minutes, and FanDuel Research's projections have Matkovic earning 23.8 minutes while returning 5.1x value.

