Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (63-51) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SDPA

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-148) | ARI: (+126)

SD: (-148) | ARI: (+126) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | ARI: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | ARI: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 1-1, 9.00 ERA vs Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nestor Cortes (1-1) for the Padres and Anthony DeSclafani (1-2) for the Diamondbacks. Cortes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cortes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. DeSclafani has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks failed to cover in both chances. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one DeSclafani start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.4%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +106 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -128.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Padres-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 6 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (60.3%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 62-50-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 19-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Arizona has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-49-6).

The Diamondbacks have a 50-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging in MLB.

Luis Arraez is batting .294 with a .401 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has eight home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .426 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Perdomo brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Corbin Carroll is batting .247 with 20 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ketel Marte has totaled 87 hits with a .389 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both statistics.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!