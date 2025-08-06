3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/6/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Even with some electric showings, Spencer Strider doesn't seem to be 100%, fully "back" just yet. I think that presents value in the under in a tough matchup tonight.

We're up to 14 starts on Strider now, 13 of which have come since his second return off the IL. That's a big sample. His strikeout rate still sits at just 28.2%, well down from his scorching rate of 36.8% in 2023. His swinging-strike rate is also down four percentage points.

There was a stretch this year where Strider's slider usage and velocity increased, and that led to a surge in his strikeouts. But both those numbers have since come back to earth, and he has posted his two lowest swinging-strike rates of the season in his past two outings.

Tonight, Strider will face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose active roster has an 18.9% strikeout rate against righties. That matchup results in my projections having Strider down for 6.33 strikeouts, presenting plentiful value in the under.

The first start for Anthony DeSclafani as he transitions into the Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation was a disaster. He lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs with 3 walks and 0 strikeouts. His data before that wasn't bad, though, so I'm willing to give him a swipe at a big number.

The velocity for DeSclafani was down significantly in that outing, which could be a big red flag. But it also came at Sutter Health Park, which has been a brutal place for pitchers in all respects this year. It's possible it's just a one-start fluke that will look like a blip in the near future.

Before that, DeSclafani's velocity had been rising, and it has helped him rack up a 12.1% swinging-strike rate in 9 total outings. His strikeout rate is 21.4%, in line with where he was before all his injuries started to mount.

For tonight, I'm boosting DeSclafani's projected pitch count to 75 after he threw 59 in that short stint. When I do that, even against a tough San Diego Padres lineup, DeSclafani's projection comes out at 3.57 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gotten 4-plus strikeouts 51.0% of the time. We're getting healthy odds here to help offset the risk given DeSclafani's velo dip, a necessary olive branch for me to take the dive.

Even with Shohei Ohtani's pitch count building, I still think this number is too high too soon.

Ohtani hit a new high last week with 51 pitches in 3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. His pitch count has increased by roughly 5 to 10 pitches each time out, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers are slowly, steadily building him up. We're not getting massive leaps, for good reason.

Ohtani does look good out there. His strikeout rate is 27.0% with a 14.8% swinging-strike rate. Those are fully respectable numbers for someone who hasn't pitched in two years. But he's just not built up enough yet to get a prop this high.

It doesn't hurt our cause that the St. Louis Cardinals boast a below-average strikeout rate against righties. I've got Ohtani projected for 3.84 strikeouts, a number that still gets up to only 4.19 even when I boost his pitch count to 60. Given that's as high as I can justify making it, I think we should gravitate toward the under.

