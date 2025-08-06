Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (66-49) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MNNT

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)

DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-10, 4.36 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

Jack Flaherty (6-10) will take the mound for the Tigers in this matchup. The Twins, however, have yet to list a starter. Flaherty and his team are 8-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (59.2%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -126 favorite, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Detroit is +176 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Twins on Aug. 6 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 38 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 55-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've finished 15-23 in those games.

Minnesota is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-56-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 55-54-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 118th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging in MLB.

Torkelson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with .

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Zach McKinstry has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

McKinstry enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has a team-best .416 slugging percentage. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 99th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Larnach brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .257 with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .242.

Kody Clemens is batting .232 with nine doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

