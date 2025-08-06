Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6
The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins.
Tigers vs Twins Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (66-49) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-60)
- Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MNNT
Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 6-10, 4.36 ERA vs TBA (Twins)
Jack Flaherty (6-10) will take the mound for the Tigers in this matchup. The Twins, however, have yet to list a starter. Flaherty and his team are 8-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6.
Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (59.2%)
Tigers vs Twins Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -126 favorite, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Detroit is +176 to cover the runline.
Tigers vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for Tigers-Twins on Aug. 6 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 38 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have posted a record of 55-54-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've finished 15-23 in those games.
- Minnesota is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-56-6 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have a 55-54-0 record ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .426.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He is 118th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging in MLB.
- Torkelson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with .
- Riley Greene leads Detroit with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Zach McKinstry has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.
- McKinstry enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Trevor Larnach has a team-best .416 slugging percentage. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 99th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.
- Larnach brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .257 with 21 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Brooks Lee has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .242.
- Kody Clemens is batting .232 with nine doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
Tigers vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
