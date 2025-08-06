Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (61-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-71)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-260) | CHW: (+215)

SEA: (-260) | CHW: (+215) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100)

SEA: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 6-5, 4.12 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 4-8, 4.77 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (6-5, 4.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon (4-8, 4.77 ERA). Kirby's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 8-8-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox are 6-10 in Cannon's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (70.2%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -260 favorite at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mariners are -120 to cover, and the White Sox are -100.

Mariners versus White Sox, on Aug. 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 41 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 111 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 48-63-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have gone 38-67 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 1-10 record (winning just 9.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-53-7).

The White Sox are 60-48-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 104 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .590.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 20 doubles, 37 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 115th, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Josh Naylor has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.355/.444.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to 42 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .231. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Luis Robert is batting .219 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 141st in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.439) and leads the White Sox in hits (96).

Chase Meidroth's .330 on-base percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!