FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 3/30/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,800)

It's good to see Stephen Curry probable and relatively healthy through his hip injury, and he reminded us why this salary is probably too low in his return.

Curry logged 33 minutes and posted 44.8 FanDuel points (FDP) in a plus matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he'll draw another today in the form of the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio has slid to a worse defensive rating (124.0 DRTG) than NOLA in the month of March and has still played at the league's 13th-fastest pace.

The Spurs have allowed the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (51.9) over their last 15 games, coinciding with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder)'s exit. Curry can keep rolling when the Golden State Warriors are a manageable 12-point road favorite in a game with a lofty total (231.0).

Fred VanVleet ($6,800)

I'd be remiss to exclude Fred VanVleet after targeting his combo prop in today's best NBA bets.

In his last seven outings, he's topped 40 FDP twice and fallen short of 25 FDP three times. He's an ideal boom-or-bust tournament option in the Houston Rockets' deep hierarchy of scorers, but Houston's entering a DFS paradise tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix can't get their defense right. They're at a 119.6 DRTG in March and have allowed the fifth-most FDP per game to opposing point guards this season (50.5).

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 35.4 FDP in 35.0 minutes for FVV, awarding him the fourth-highest value score at point guard today.

Value Plays

Dennis Schroder ($6,000)

Cade Cunningham (calf) is doubtful to play as the Detroit Pistons begin to shift toward the postseason. That should launch Dennis Schroder, averaging 38.7 FDP per 36 minutes with him off the floor, into a full-time role.

Delon Wright ($4,000)

The New York Knicks are down to their fourth point guard, but veteran Delon Wright is not a bad option given the circumstances. He posted 22.6 FDP in 30 minutes on Friday and should start again Sunday with New York's top-three options all listed out.

Wings

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($9,000)

I think there's a component of "sticker shock" in why I like Devin Booker in the top tier of small forwards.

It comes purely from upside. He's topped 50 FDP in 16 different games this season, and Bradley Beal (hamstring)'s injury will give him free reign in the Suns' backcourt.

Houston is no cupcake, but they've quietly slipped to 11th in DRTG (112.1) this month, and Tari Eason (rest) is an impactful perimeter defender out of the mix in tonight's contest.

FDR has Booker projected for 43.9 FDP in 39.0 minutes. He's got the best value score above $7,000 at small forward.

Tobias Harris ($6,600)

Cade Cunningham's absence should work in Tobias Harris' favor.

Harris has managed 37.6 FDP per 36 minutes with Cunningham off the floor this season behind a 21.8% usage rate, which is third among projected starters. Interestingly, he sees a team-high uptick in rebounds per 36 minutes (+1.6) with the star guard sitting.

There's value here despite a rough matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Minny also isn't the extreme outlier you'd expect for a team with Jaden McDaniels. They're only ninth in FDP per game allowed to small forwards (40.2).

Kyle Kuzma ($6,300) is less consistent, but he's probably a better option in lineups leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo behind. I just won't be doing that in single-entry formats.

Value Plays

Ricky Council ($5,200)

A lot of the same Philadelphia 76ers as yesterday are popping up in our projections. Ricky Council IV is listed only at shooting guard on FanDuel, but he's the primary benefactor of Kelly Oubre (hip)'s extended absence. Lonnie Walker ($4,500) should also get burn off the bench.

Bruce Brown Jr. ($4,900)

It might be easier to tell you which Pels are playing, so expect Bruce Brown Jr. to top 32 minutes for a third consecutive game. That's a dangerous notion at this salary when Brown is averaging 26.6 FDP per 36 minutes in NOLA, which should improve with a longer leash on the floor.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900)

When we've got Giannis playing in Sunday's highest game total (234.0), alarm bells and whistles should sound immediately.

Of course, it helps that Antekounmpo won't have Dame Lillard at his disposal, and he's averaging 61.6 FDP per 36 minutes in a modest sample (679 minutes) where that's been the case.

Plus, "The Greek Freak" has chewed this Atlanta Hawks matchup alive this season, averaging 60.8 FDP across three games. Atlanta surrenders the fifth-most FDP per game to opposing power forwards (49.4), too.

The tanking Pelicans, Sixers, and Charlotte Hornets have unloaded the cupboard with value options, so there's minimal reason to look away from Giannis as -- easily -- the best stud on the main slate.

Onyeka Okongwu ($7,700)

If there's another option above $6,000 to consider at the big-man spots, I think it's Onyeka Okongwu from the Atlanta side.

Okongwu's salary is quite friendly for game stacks when he's averaging 42.2 FDP per 36 minutes with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) off the floor this season. Amassing over 33 FDP in a large sample -- 13 of his last 17 games -- shows a good floor, as well.

The pace here offsets a poor matchup; the Milwaukee Bucks are a top-10 team in rebounding rate and paint points per game, and that's only improved without Lillard as the lineup has gotten larger.

At 36.3 projected FDP, Okongwu works if the flow of your lineup takes you toward a second high-salaried big.

Value Plays

Jonathan Mogbo ($5,000)

Jakob Poeltl (rest) continues to have one of the best jobs in North America as the Toronto Raptors attempt to hunt down Cooper Flagg. Jonathan Mogbo posted 35.9 FDP in just 23 minutes the last time Poeltl took a rest day.

Jusuf Nurkic ($4,700)

Mark Williams (rest) is another pivot getting the day off, setting up a timeshare between Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate at the Hornets' center spot. Nurkic has been sneaky productive in Buzz City, posting 44.6 FDP per 36 minutes. That's the highest rate of any Hornet that'll be active today.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.