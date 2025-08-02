Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Athletics taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Athletics (49-63) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-59)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ARID

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162)

OAK: +1.5 (-196) | ARI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-2, 3.89 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 7-12, 5.60 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to J.T. Ginn (2-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (7-12). Ginn's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ginn's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 8-14-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-5 in Gallen's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.2%)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Athletics vs Diamondbacks moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Diamondbacks are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Diamondbacks and are 1.5 on the runline and -196 to cover, while Arizona is +162 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 10 has been set for Athletics-Diamondbacks on Aug. 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 111 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 58-53-0 against the spread in their 111 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 39 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Diamondbacks have gone 14-18 (43.8%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-47-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 47-59-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .501, both of which are tops among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Rooker has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Soderstrom heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Nick Kurtz has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.380/.659.

Shea Langeliers has been key for Sacramento with 76 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .503.

Langeliers takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a slugging percentage of .424, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll is batting .246 with 19 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has 83 hits with a .387 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both categories.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .248 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/1/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/30/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2023: 9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/15/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

