3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 3/30/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince - Made Threes

How about a revenge prop in Cream City?

Taurean Prince used to play for the Atlanta Hawks, but he's now a substantial contributor after following Darvin Ham to the Milwaukee Bucks. Because of Damian Lillard's calf issue, Prince has actually seen a healthy 29.8 minutes per game in March.

Playing time might outright decide this one. He's hit multiple threes in all seven games this month where he's logged 30-plus minutes. It's been that easy, and it doesn't hurt Atlanta is both his former team and a modest matchup for triples. The Hawks cede the 14th-most attempts per game in the NBA (38.7).

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 2.1 made threes from Prince in 29.4 minutes. We'd have expected to see this line closer to -163.

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

Away Team Total Points Houston Rockets

The Phoenix Suns have tried to back down their pace to hide their revolting defense, but it's not working.

Phoenix's pace (96.4) is fifth-slowest in the NBA this month, but their defensive rating still sits at an ugly 119.6. Boston and Minnesota are 23rd or worse in pace this season, and they've combined to average 127.0 points in Phoenix's last two outings.

The Houston Rockets (19th) actually play at a more brisk tempo, yet their team total sits here. Houston probably splits the road on overall efficiency between those two, as well. They've got a 118.3 offensive rating in March, which is 11th-best in the NBA. That's led to 117.4 PPG.

With no back-to-back concerns, I'm not sure how the Rockets' team total is this low. They're largely humming, and Phoenix still can't stop a nosebleed.

Fred VanVleet - Pts + Ast

One of the ways that Houston can reach their team total is Fred VanVleet slicing and dicing the Suns' pick-and-roll D.

VanVleet is in an obvious buy-low position after a 1-for-10 shooting effort on Thursday against a poor Utah defense. His on-court role (34.7 minutes per game in March) hasn't changed, and the opportunity for points and dimes is still there.

This month, FVV is averaging 9.0 potential assists per game and has converted those at exactly a 50.0% clip this season. His 17.2% usage rate, while fifth among Houston starters, is also still significant.

VanVleet has posted 22-plus points and assists in four of his last seven outings. Thanks to cold shooting, he's fallen woefully short in the others.

Our projections expect 16.6 points and 6.6 assists in 35.0 minutes from VanVleet on Sunday. The Suns are the right type of defense for him to have one of those monstrous outbursts.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.