Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (53-57) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-69)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

LAA: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

LAA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-7, 4.72 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 2-6, 4.38 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Aaron Civale (2-6, 4.38 ERA). Hendricks' team is 13-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks' team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 5-8-0 record against the spread in Civale's starts. The White Sox have a 2-9 record in Civale's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (57.9%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Angels, Chicago is the underdog at +120, and Los Angeles is -142 playing at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Angels are +126 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -152.

The over/under for the Angels versus White Sox contest on Aug. 2 has been set at 10, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 59-49-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 102 total times this season. They've finished 37-65 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 28-54 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (34.1%).

The White Sox have played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-52-7).

The White Sox have put together a 59-46-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 95 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .230 with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with an OPS of .770. He has a slash line of .279/.366/.404 this season.

He is 36th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Schanuel enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto is batting .271 with a .460 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jo Adell has 21 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .229 with 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 108th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.436) while pacing the White Sox in hits (93).

Luis Robert is hitting .215 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

8/1/2025: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!