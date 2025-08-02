Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (61-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-56)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSMW

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-188) | STL: (+158)

SD: (-188) | STL: (+158) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134)

SD: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.65 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.91 ERA

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez (3-4) for the Padres and Michael McGreevy (2-2) for the Cardinals. Vasquez and his team are 13-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Vasquez has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in McGreevy's five starts with a set spread. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two McGreevy starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.2%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -188 favorite, while St. Louis is a +158 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and San Diego is +112 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Cardinals contest on Aug. 2 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 108 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 60-48-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 27-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.1% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 1-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (20%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-49-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 56-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 128 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 61st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .297/.333/.406.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 104 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Bogaerts brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .412. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Alec Burleson's 96 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 25th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Willson Contreras has 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257.

Masyn Winn has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .271.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

