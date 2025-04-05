FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 4/5/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($10,100)

With three low totals, this NBA DFS slate isn't for the weary. The best environment by a country mile is the Detroit Pistons' home clash with the Memphis Grizzlies, which shows a 242.5-point total. Cade Cunningham will end a six-game absence due to a calf issue.

I'm not expecting a minutes limit as Motown took it extremely easy with their franchise player. The former top pick has averaged 49.8 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes over the Pistons' last 15 games.

James Harden and Ja Morant aren't poor options in this tier of guard, but Cunningham's return makes it him or pass for the Pistons if stacking this game in tournaments.

Norman Powell ($6,400)

The largest developing absence on the slate is Kawhi Leonard (rest). He said "we'll see" in regards to playing tonight. Hilariously, FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections are just following his historical patterns and have already factored him as out.

That's a green light for most Los Angeles Clippers, but Norman Powell ascends to a different level with Kawhi off the floor. Behind a 29.0% usage rate with Leonard off the floor, Powell has posted 38.4 FDP per 36 minutes this season.

His matchup against the Dallas Mavericks gets a downgrade with Anthony Davis back to man the middle, but I prefer to attack Leonard's absence with mid-range options in lieu of Harden.

Value Plays

Ryan Rollins ($5,600)

Eclipsing 28 FDP in three of his last five, Ryan Rollins has proven to be a steady contributor in Damian Lillard (calf)'s stead. FDR is projecting him for 27.0 FDP in 30.0 minutes tonight, which is good enough for guard's fifth-highest value score.

Max Christie ($4,300)

Max Christie's production has tanked of late, but the Mavs will need him with Jaden Hardy (leg) questionable or worse. We're projecting a phenomenal 32.4 minutes for him from a game in which we'll have plenty of pieces.

Wings

Top Priorities

Desmond Bane ($8,100)

Desmond Bane entered the league as a pure scorer, but he's found a second gear in fantasy with dimes.

Bane has posted at least six assists in five of his last six games, averaging a team-best 10.7 potential assists per game in this stretch. Morant is not the facilitator here as the team has shifted away from some of Taylor Jenkins' principles.

Unsurprisingly, he's topped 37 FDP four times in this stretch as a result. At a lower salary than Ja, he's the piece you'll want from the Grizzlies' backcourt if stacking up tonight's one solid fantasy environment.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,400)

Over 32.5 FDP in two of his last three games, Kyle Kuzma has found his groove as the Milwaukee Bucks' secondary scorer.

Milwaukee could need his services tonight. Erik Spoelstra's patented "wall" has limited Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 22.7 points per game in his last 15 games, including playoffs, against the Miami Heat.

The Bucks, with the potential to climb as high as the East's fourth seed, need tonight's game more than a Miami team that's limping to the conference's final play-in spot.

Small forward -- as usual -- is a mess above $6,000, but Kuzma is an intriguing pivot when the Heat allow the sixth-most threes made per game to his native power forward spot (2.7). He, not Giannis, will be the one shooting them.

Value Plays

Lonnie Walker ($4,800)

Lonnie Walker left his last game early after just 17 minutes, but he's unlisted on tonight's report. Before that contest, he averaged 29.8 FDP and 32.5 minutes per game in his previous two as the veteran presence for the tanking Philadelphia 76ers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,600)

After exploding for 28.8 FDP on Friday, Bogdan Bogdanovic is a no-brainer as the Clippers appear set to enter an immediate rematch without Kawhi. He's posted 36.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Leonard off the floor and will be a huge part of L.A.'s bench scoring.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Bam Adebayo ($8,700)

Two key factors are working in Bam Adebayo's favor tonight.

First, the Bucks' 14th-ranked tempo is a huge upgrade for the Heat's glacial speed (28th). That could shift a few extra possessions, rebound chances, and potential assists the big man's way.

Second, Adebayo and the Heat might be without Tyler Herro (thigh), who is listed questionable. However, Herro's props on FanDuel Sportsbook are probably a good sign they think he'll play. I'm not as sure given the Heat are almost assuredly locked into the East's 10 seed.

Bam averages 44.2 FDP per 36 minutes with his All-Star guard off the floor, so he's a great pivot if we get word that he'll be a lone ranger.

Julius Randle ($7,500)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a dicey proposition as a 16.5-point road favorite in Philly.

Of course, we love that Minnesota, in a game they desperately need, will get to attack Philadelphia's 26th-ranked defensive rating (117.4 DRTG). It's even worse now considering the pieces off the floor.

However, the 76ers' poor pace (25th in the NBA) is why Minny has just a 120.5-point team total. A decent bit of that could be absorbed by backups, too.

If taking a high-salaried piece, I'm going with Julius Randle opposite a Sixers club allowing the sixth-most FDP per game to power forwards (49.2). If nothing else, he helps fill a pretty desolate hole at the position.

Value Plays

Santi Aldama ($5,700)

All three of Memphis' bigs are showing well in our projections. I wrote up Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,000) in today's NBA best bets, and Zach Edey ($5,400) currently leads all centers in value score. Don't forget Santi Aldama with versatility at both center or forward. The stat-stuffer has logged at least 26 minutes in five straight.

Derrick Jones Jr. ($4,200)

The one-for-one lineup swap for Leonard should be Derrick Jones Jr., who started, played 29 minutes, and produced 25.8 FDP in Kawhi's spot on Sunday. Believe it or not, Jones' usage rate (16.3%) is higher than Kris Dunn's (13.7%) when the Clips' projected starting five has shared the floor together. Dunn likely gets the boot for Bogie late, too.

