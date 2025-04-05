3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 4/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

Tempo will be a huge upgrade for the New York Knicks in a road battle with the Atlanta Hawks that sports Saturday's second-highest game total (236.5).

New York usually slogs along at the Association's fifth-slowest pace over every team's respective last 15 games (96.6), but Atlanta (102.2) prefers a tempo closer to a NASCAR race. They're third in those same parameters.

That'll help Mikal Bridges score in a friendly matchup. The Hawks have allowed the third-most points per game to opposing small forwards (26.7), and don't fear Jalen Brunson's recent return. Bridges' usage rate is still a modest 17.8% with all of the Knicks' starters on the floor.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 19.3 points in 37.0 minutes from him tonight.

Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

Knicks-Hawks is only outdone by the projected shootout in Motown.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons have a 240.0-point total as the teams both rank in the top nine for pace over every team's last 15. They're also outside the top 10 in defensive rating (DRTG) during this stretch despite stronger periods of D earlier this year.

With that the case, this environment seems solid enough for Jaren Jackson Jr. to keep rolling. He's eclipsed 28 points and rebounds (PR) in four of his last five games, averaging 30.3 PR per game in those successful outings.

Detroit is a bottom-half club in points (23.0) and rebounds (9.9) per game allowed to the power forward spot, and Jackson Jr.'s size is certainly an edge over Tobias Harris down low.

We've got Triple J projected for 22.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 35.0 minutes tonight, but he logged 37 in his last outing. If this game sticks to its tight forecast, Memphis' four could soar over this mark.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers

I'm simply reading the tea leaves of tonight's Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers injury report ahead of an immediate rematch.

On Friday, Anthony Davis (adductor) rested, and Dallas is a completely different squad with and without "The Brow". Since the trade to acquire the All-Star, they've got a +5.9 net rating (NRTG) in games he's played compared to a -9.2 NRTG when he doesn't. That explains last night's 23-point loss.

Meanwhile, the Clips do have a ton to play for, but Kawhi Leonard and James Harden's availability can't be trusted when they've recently popped up on the injury report. Leonard's statement of "we'll see" about playing tonight isn't super reassuring.

Even if Leonard and Harden suit up, Dallas' worst point differential in a game with Davis so far was -4, and he'll have fresh legs. I expect the Mavs to keep this one close.

