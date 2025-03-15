FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 3/15/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,900)

For whatever reason, Tyrese Haliburton hasn't been able to cash in on these divisional, up-tempo matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks. In tournaments, I'll try again tonight.

Hali has battled 42.4% shooting in his last 10 contests against Milwaukee, underselling a hefty role when the Bucks and Indiana Pacers usually put up plenty of points. Tonight's 235.0-point projected total is no different.

Overall, the Bucks have allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to point guards this season (50.4). That should be another arrow in Haliburton's direction.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 44.4 FDP in 34.7 minutes tonight. I think he's a sneaky, contrarian use of salary.

Fred VanVleet ($6,800)

A 37-point win for the Houston Rockets on Friday might be among the reasons Fred VanVleet goes under the radar, too.

VanVleet is now two games deep in a return from an ankle injury, averaging 37.6 FDP per 36 minutes in them. One blowout and one careful contest down, he should see closer to his season average for minutes (35.1 per game) tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

The rebuilding Toros have allowed the third-most FDP per game to floor generals, and March's pace (103.2) and defensive rating (114.9 DRTG) for Chicago doesn't suggest that'll change soon.

We've got VanVleet projected for 36.8 FDP. He's my favorite Rocket in a matchup where we'll want a piece of their 118.5-point team total.

Others to Consider

Russell Westbrook ($6,300)

Expect Aaron Gordon (calf) to sit the second leg of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards. Russell Westbrook has topped 30 FDP in three straight games as is, and he's seen an increase of 0.8 per 36 minutes -- and more playing time -- with A.G. off the floor.

Davion Mitchell ($4,000)

Davion Mitchell's move to the bench was a good one for all parties. He posted 28.8 FDP in 35 minutes on Friday without having to compete against Tyler Herro for shots. He'll have another modest role in an up-tempo clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kyle Kuzma ($5,700)

As mentioned in today's best NBA bets, this matchup is a plum spot for Kyle Kuzma in a Bucks-Pacers contest we're targeting.

Indiana's defense has struggled against power forwards all season, allowing the fifth-most points (23.9) and fourth-most rebounds (11.9) per game to the position.

I'm also skeptical of their March defensive rating (113.9 DRTG) having improved when five of the seven games have come against the Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Oddsmakers are according to this total, as well.

Kuz is still seeing added run with Bobby Portis suspended, averaging 32.4 minutes per game this month.

Overall, the forward's projection of 32.5 FDP in 31.0 minutes tonight is a noteworthy one when I'll take the over on that playing time.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3,900)

Mitchell's move to the bench was good news for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who still has time to cut a sophomore slump short.

Jaquez posted 23.5 FDP in 30 minutes on Friday, and it wasn't really a surprise. He's been banished to the bench this season but still averages 33.4 FDP per 36 minutes when off it. That mark was 29.2 in a larger sample last season.

Unbeknownst to me, Erik Spoelstra has changed his mind, and the UCLA alum has delivered when his number has been called upon.

FDR is going with a projection of 25.5 FDP in 30.1 minutes tonight against a high-paced Grizzlies squad without Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle). Personally, that projection seems pretty conservative when Jaquez has stuffed the stat sheet when given a chance.

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,500)

Mikal Bridges has stepped up for a New York Knicks offense missing Jalen Brunson (ankle). He poured in 33 points across 40 minutes on Thursday, which is less of a surprise given a 2.2 percentage-point uptick in usage rate with Brunson off the floor. He'll be a vital scoring option against a Golden State Warriors team defending pace-and-space threes at a high level.

Aaron Wiggins ($4,700)

Aaron Wiggins' scoring talent is the differentiation point when we've got a few Oklahoma City Thunder options projecting well in light of Jalen Williams (hip)'s pending absence. Wiggins has delivered 37.2 FDP per 36 minutes with J-Dub off the floor this season, and we're projecting 30.0 minutes for him tonight.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800)

Regardless of salary, you just lock in Nikola Jokic against the Wizards.

Jokic torched Washington for 56 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, and 85.6 FDP in D.C. earlier this season. While the Wizards are playing better ball, their frontcourt options really haven't changed since that date.

The Wiz have allowed the most FDP per game to opposing pivots (59.8), so "The Joker" wasn't the only one to do some damage to this youthful, undersized group of centers.

Plus, the Denver Nuggets' struggling defense only helps the chances this one stays competitive. The spread is just 11.5 points.

The pending MVP runner-up averages 67.5 FDP per 36 minutes with Gordon off the floor, and the Wizards' interior D stinks. I'm not overthinking this one.

Draymond Green ($6,700)

An underrated element of the Warriors' recent return to relevance is Draymond Green's return to his old level of play.

Amazingly for this salary, Green has eclipsed 27 FDP in 17 straight games. That's arguably one of the best floors in NBA DFS, but he's also eclipsed 38 FDP three times in that span, as well.

Despite a suboptimal pace, Green will enjoy this matchup with a Knicks squad that's bottom 10 in paint points allowed per game (49.7). They've also slipped to 21st in defensive rebounding rate (69.3%) this month as Karl-Anthony Towns' energy has been expended on the offensive end.

Power forward is always a tough plug, but Green's projection of 33.1 FDP seems wholly appropriate in a national television game.

Others to Consider

Alexandre Sarr ($6,300)

The double-edged sword of a Jokic matchup is foul trouble weighted against the need for a big man on the floor. Alexandre Sarr is still pushing toward a Rookie of the Year statement, and he's averaged 37.3 FDP per 36 minutes this year. The Wiz can't go small like they often do tonight.

Jabari Smith ($5,300)

I mentioned yesterday why a huge Jabari Smith game was coming. I'm not sure if 29.4 FDP in 24 minutes (due to a blowout) qualifies, but it would have been if the Rockets' starters were needed late. He'll be attractive at this salary as long as Amen Thompson (ankle) is sidelined.

