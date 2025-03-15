4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/15/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

This line was all but incomprehensible two months ago, but the Detroit Pistons are now here.

Detroit has climbed to 37-30 behind a second-half surge. They've posted a +8.2 net rating (NRTG) across a 4-3 March record, and they'll play host to an Oklahoma City Thunder team that's in a weird spot from a scheduling perspective.

OKC hasn't played since Wednesday in Boston as they continue a road trip that concludes this coming Wednesday. Moreover, the Thunder will be without Jalen Williams (hip) in tonight's game. Their March NRTG (+10.0) is slightly better than Detroit's, but it's dipped 2.0 points without Williams on the floor this season, per PBP Stats.

This spot favors the Pistons even if OKC, in a vacuum, is better. I'll take the points in a game that could mark Detroit Basketball's official arrival.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Amazingly enough across 8 games and over 100 players in action, I'll write up props for two players who were trade for each other this season. What are the odds?

Kyle Kuzma's inclusion here should be a hint at the second player. Nonetheless, Kuz is in an outstanding position as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers tonight.

Indiana's defense has struggled against power forwards all season, allowing the fifth-most points (23.9) and fourth-most rebounds (11.9) per game to the position. I'm also shorting their March defensive rating (113.9 DRTG) improvements when five of the seven games have come against the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 18.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 31.0 minutes from the forward at a median tonight.

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

I know the Washington Wizards have earned some disrespect, but this line is flat disrespectful for a D.C. squad playing better ball of late.

They're 5-5 straight up (SU) and 6-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games with a 113.4 DRTG that's actually top 10 in the NBA over that span. However, tonight will be a spot to improve their 108.2 ORTG in the period. The Denver Nuggets' defense is atrocious.

Moreover, Denver might feel inclined to rest Aaron Gordon (calf) on a back-to-back with the Wizards' name value. The Nuggets' 120.0 DRTG is 24th in the NBA this month, and it's dropped 0.9 points with A.G. off the floor this season.

Denver's last 10 opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game, and they've all eclipsed 110 points. Without Gordon, even the Wizards should be able to put points on the board against them.

One of the ways they can is the guy they acquired for Kyle Kuzma.

I can't help but think Khris Middleton's calming veteran presence is among the reasons why Washington has improved. He's also balled himself, averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 assists per game on a healthy usage rate (21.1%) with the Wiz.

Denver allows the most points (23.7) and assists (6.6) per game to opposing two guards. This is a plus matchup for him if the Wizards loosen the reigns just a bit on his playing time -- as they did last game. He played 27 minutes, which was his best mark since joining D.C.

FDR has Middleton projected for 13.9 points and 4.9 assists in 24.0 minutes tonight, showing the upside he could have with a similar amount of floor time to Thursday.

