FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 10/24/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,900) -- It's going to be even more of the Luka Doncic show until LeBron James returns for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the All-Star guard produced 76.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) on a 36.8% usage rate on opening night. It's only a matter of time before we see Doncic's salary creep over $12,000.

Trae Young ($8,800) -- Trae Young had a quiet outing in his season debut with only 31.7 FDPs, but I'm expecting him to bounce back after dishing out just five assists in the blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors. Friday's showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic carries the highest total on the slate, so we'll likely want exposure to that environment in our lineups.

Jrue Holiday ($5,600) -- Jrue Holiday appears to be a big piece for the Portland Trail Blazers after he supplied 36.7 FDPs in 33 minutes as the starting PG in the team's season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although Holiday could be tasked with guarding Stephen Curry ($8,500) on Friday, we know Curry isn't going to put up much resistance on the defensive end of the court.

Others to Consider

Davion Mitchell ($5,300) -- In addition to liking Dennis Schroder ($5,400) in this salary range, Davion Mitchell stands out in what should be a pace-up spot for the Miami Heat as they face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Donte DiVincenzo ($4,900) -- Donte DiVincenzo was limited to 20 minutes in the Timberwolves' first game of the year due to having six turnovers, but he's still the starting PG and the Lakers aren't an above-average defensive squad.

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,600) -- Anthony Edwards logged the third-highest usage rate (37.8%) in his season debut, which led to him scoring 49.9 FDPs versus the Trail Blazers. This is Edwards' team now, and we should expect him to remain heavily involved against the Lakers on Friday.

Franz Wagner ($7,700) -- While Paolo Banchero ($8,900) is considered the No. 1 option for the Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner is also a talented player who has made vast improvements to his game, and I'll continue playing him at a sub-$8,000 salary. Even with Desmond Bane making his debut for the Magic on Wednesday, Wagner tallied 41.8 FDPs in 35 minutes, and Friday's contest against the Hawks could feature plenty of points.

Herbert Jones ($5,500) -- Herbert Jones has long been one of my favorite value plays due to his ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks), and he's coming off a season debut where he notched 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 stocks, and 42.3 FDPs. If the New Orleans Pelicans can keep things competitive against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, it could be a premier matchup to target in DFS.

Others to Consider

Grayson Allen ($5,000) -- Although you can make a case for any of Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks ($5,200), and Ryan Dunn ($4,900), Allen intrigues me the most in this range due to him likely being the second-best shooter on the Phoenix Suns behind Devin Booker ($8,900). Allen also led the Suns in assists (7) in their season opening win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday while supplying 33.5 FDPs.

Sam Merrill ($4,000) -- If you need to save even more salary, Sam Merrill stands out due to being a starter on the Cleveland Cavaliers until Darius Garland returns. Merrill can catch fire from deep as a three-point marksman alongside Donovan Mitchell ($9,000), and Cleveland has a high team total against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) -- There were no words to describe what Victor Wembanyama was doing on the basketball court in his season debut for the Spurs, but recording 40 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 71.5 FDPs in only 29 minutes seems pretty good. Next up for Wemby is a Pelicans squad that struggled against big men a season ago, and they are dealing with various injuries in their front court.

Evan Mobley ($8,300) -- Each year, Evan Mobley seems to get even better, and the Cavs clearly want him to be more involved on offense, evidenced by his 28.4% usage rate (he had a 23.2% usage rate last season) in the team's first game of the year. Mobley has always been able to accrue stocks at a high rate, but if he's getting more shots up, his floor and ceiling is elite at this salary.

Santi Aldama ($5,100) -- I wouldn't blame anyone for chasing the upside with blocks by using Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,100) on Friday, but Santi Aldama shouldn't be completely forgotten despite the fact he registered only 22.2 FDPs in the Grizzlies' opening contest. The Heat are looking to play at a faster pace this season, and Aldama is a points-per-minute monster with his ability to space the floor and earn stocks.

Others to Consider

Anthony Davis ($11,000) -- This is a premier bounce-back spot for Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg ($6,600) after the Dallas Mavericks were blown out by the Spurs in their first outing of the season. Davis garnered an elite 33.5% usage rate in his 32 minutes of playing time versus San Antonio, and he'll be taking on a dismal Washington Wizards team on Friday.

Julius Randle ($7,100) -- With all of the options available on Friday, Julius Randle is a fantastic contrarian option against one of his former teams, and he just notched 45.4 FDPs against the Trail Blazers to kickstart the year. Randle is going to be the No. 2 option to Anthony Edwards again this year, and he can fill up the stat sheet whenever he's at his best.

FanDuel is letting you choose your NBA reward today! Log into your FanDuel account to choose between a Bet Back Token, No Sweat Token, or 50% Profit Boost Token! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.