FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any Wager Today 9/19/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any Wager Today 9/19/25

The 2025 MLB season is winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook! Ahead of a jam-packed Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB games taking place on September 19th, 2025!

There are plenty of intriguing games to consider for this FanDuel MLB promotion, including an 8:10pm ET clash between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Entering the weekend, the Mariners and Astros are tied atop the American League East. They've split the regular season series 5-5 to this point. The 'Stros took three of four when they last faced off in Houston.

Current Mariners-Astros odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Seattle Mariners
@
Houston Astros
Sep 20 12:11am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

  1. Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
  2. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Use the Profit Boost Token on ANY wager for any MLB Games taking place on September 19th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 9/19/25

Here are the MLB games being played on September 19th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup
Home Runline (Spread)
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Cubs at Reds+1.5 (-170)-116-1028.5
Athletics at Pirates+1.5 (-170)-116-1028.5
Braves at Tigers-1.5 (+168)+102-1209
Yankees at Orioles+1.5 (-162)-122+1049
Nationals at Mets-1.5 (+106)+176-2108.5
Red Sox at Rays+1.5 (-162)-136+1167
Padres at White Sox+1.5 (-105)-184+1548

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on September 20th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup