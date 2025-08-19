FanDuel MLB Promo: Exclusive Dinger Tuesday Offer Today 8/19/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get an exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games on August 19th, 2025!

Thanks to a double-header, there are 16 MLB games slated for Tuesday night eligible for this promotion.

Among today's Dinger Tuesday games is a Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies clash at 8:41pm ET from Coors Field. Colorado won last night's series-opener in a game which featured just one home run, courtesy of Ezequiel Tovar.

Even so, there are plenty of home run candidates ahead of tonight's Game 2. Shohei Ohtani leads LA with 43 dingers, while Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages are both at 20 homers for the season. Hunter Goodman has paced the Rockies with 25 home runs in total, though Mickey Moniak has a team-best 11 dingers at Coors Field.

Tonight's Dodgers-Rockies home run odds are below, while all MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shohei Ohtani +122 Teoscar Hernandez +300 Hunter Goodman +300 Andy Pages +420 Mickey Moniak +420 Ezequiel Tovar +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive MLB Dinger Tuesdays Reward. Use the Reward on on any MLB game(s) taking place on August 19th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Reward. Log in for more details. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 8/19/25

Here are the MLB games being played on August 19th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Brewers at Cubs -1.5 (+138) +130 -154 7 Astros at Tigers -1.5 (+132) +142 -168 7 Blue Jays at Pirates +1.5 (-140) -144 +122 8 Cardinals at Marlins -1.5 (+152) +118 -138 7.5 Mets at Nationals +1.5 (+105) -205 +172 9 Mariners at Phillies -1.5 (+115) +154 -184 8 Orioles at Red Sox -1.5 (+140) +120 -142 9.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on August 20th, 2025.

