4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 2

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades that can be sent out to your leaguemates.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a break out performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With Week 1 now in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football entering Week 2?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Coming into the 2025 season, the outlook of the Dallas Cowboys' backfield was bleak. Besides adding veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, the Cowboys took Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of this year's draft, giving them an entirely new running back room.

If you were smart -- or lucky -- enough to start Williams in Week 1, the former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos produced a two-touchdown performance that resulted in him finishing Week 1 as the RB3 in fantasy for half-PPR leagues despite facing a stout Philadelphia Eagles defense. The usage was also a positive for Williams, who paced the team's backfield with an 80.4% snap rate, 62.9% route rate, and 60.0% red-zone rushing share.

Even though Williams did look solid in his debut for Dallas with the 11th-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.15) among backs in Week 1, I'm skeptical of him maintaining this level of production for the rest of the season. While I do want exposure to the Cowboys' offense with a healthy Dak Prescott -- which gives me some pause on trading Williams already -- I'd see what your leaguemates are willing to cough up in a trade for the veteran back following his notable outing to kick off the season.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

There were four non-quarterbacks who scored two touchdowns in Week 1, and besides Javonte Williams, Quentin Johnston found the end zone twice in the Los Angeles Chargers' impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the new campaign. Johnston also caught 5 of his 7 targets for 79 yards, giving Justin Herbert a valuable vertical threat in LA's aerial attack.

While Ladd McConkey understandably led the Chargers' receivers in snap rate (83.9%) and route rate (85.4%) while earning the second-highest target share (26.5%), Johnston wasn't too far behind with an 80.6% snap rate, 78.0% route rate, and 20.6% target share. That being said, 33-year-old Keenan Allen led the offense with a 29.4% target share and should remain involved in the passing attack, and we've seen Johnston struggle to display consistency across his first two seasons in the NFL.

The argument against trading away Johnston is that he was on the field plenty in Week 1 and he tallied a healthy 13.2-yard average depth of target with a quarterback like Herbert who wants to push the ball down the field. At the same time, Johnston is likely more of a boom-or-bust option instead of someone we can trust in our lineups weekly, so I'd consider trading him away if you're able to land a more consistent player.

Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders

Deebo Samuel looked really good in his debut for the Washington Commanders, registering 96 scrimmage yards and a score on 8 touches (7 receptions and 1 carry) versus the New York Giants. In addition to Samuel tallying the second-highest snap rate (78.5%) and second-highest route rate (75.7%) of the Commanders' skill players, he paced the team in target share (34.5%) while posting the second-most yards per route run (2.75).

Given how he performed in Week 1, I'd certainly be reluctant to trade away Deebo, especially due to him having a valuable red-zone role in a Jayden Daniels-led offense that should see plenty of scoring opportunities. On the other hand, you always have to be open to trading players if you can make an upgrade to your roster.

Additionally, Terry McLaurin still led Washington's offense in snap rate (80.0%) and route rate (78.4%), and I expect McLaurin to be more involved in the offense after totaling only 2 catches for 27 yards in Week 1 following the recent signing of his new lucrative contract. Although you shouldn't be going out of your way to ship Samuel to another team, it's worth seeing what his value is after he concluded the first week of the season as the WR5 in fantasy.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

When you look at the box score and the fact Dalton Kincaid tied Brock Bowers as the TE1 in half-PPR formats in Week 1, you would assume we should have a positive outlook on the former first-round pick. However, upon looking under the hood at his usage, there's major concern for Kincaid moving forward.

Even in a Week 1 contest where the Bills were throwing plenty with Josh Allen in a negative game script, Kincaid still garnered only a 52.6% snap rate, 53.8% route rate, and 8.9% target share. Despite Kincaid getting there with a touchdown catch in the season opener, fellow tight end Dawson Knox notched a 55.1% snap rate and 32.7% route rate, and even Jackson Hawes was deployed with a 20.5% snap rate to throw another blocking tight end into the mix.

Being on the field consistently has been an issue for Kincaid early in his career, and he's yet to finish higher than TE15 in fantasy points per game across his first two seasons despite playing in a high-octane Buffalo offense. With Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Josh Palmer potentially forming an effective trio in a Bills offense that deployed 11 personnel at the ninth-highest rate (69.2%) in Week 1, I'd be looking to move on from Kincaid in hopes to acquire a better tight end or a more reliable contributor at a premium position.

