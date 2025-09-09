5 Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 2

The Week 1 panic button could be more dubious in dynasty. We got our first look at players in new situations, and some of them weren't pretty.

However, there's absolutely no reason to go overboard into a one-game sample. At this time last year, Anthony Richardson was a top-five quarterback in dynasty after 27.1 fantasy points per game (FPPG). Rhamondre Stevenson was the New England Patriots' RB of the foreseeable future with 18.1 FPPG. Jayden Reed's WR1 outlook was blooming at 31.1 FPPG.

Breathe.

Here are five spots where I'm taking a deep breath, surveying the landscape for overreactions, and quietly submitting a bid for these players -- perhaps not even as a featured part of the deal.

Note: Rankings come from KeepTradeCut's superflex rankings, and the basis for this piece is 10-team leagues using half-PPR scoring.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Targets After Week 1

The Jaguars didn't really need Trevor Lawrence to win Sunday. He's still getting plenty of scrutiny for scattershot accuracy after an odd in-game delay.

I'm not sure if it's Lawrence's hair or "Golden Boy" aura since his near-undefeated college career, but he's just seemingly not liked. At just 25.9 years old, Lawrence's situation is the best it has been in his career with two top-20 dynasty wide receivers and Liam Coen, the author of Baker Mayfield's QB3 season in 2024, on the sticks.

There were insane positives from Lawrence's Week 1 effort. He was 15th in expected points added per drop back (0.04 EPA/db) despite the misses, and he posted four designed rush attempts or scrambles in a blowout. He hit that mark just three times in 2024, and Coen has already discussed using the QB sneak more often in 2025.

It's unreal Lawrence, at his age, is the QB19 in dynasty with all of this momentum and potential rushing upside. He's available for a single first-round pick, and this year's quarterback class in college isn't off to a roaring start.

I'd spend that pick now if you're interested. The buy window might close when the Jags play the Cincinnati Bengals, who just got lit up by Joe Flacco, in a more competitive Week 2 affair.

Blake Corum managers got great news in Week 1 despite a 17.5% snap share and one carry.

The Rams left fourth-round rookie Jarquez Hunter inactive on Sunday, meaning that Corum is still the clear No. 2 in L.A.'s offense. The appeal of that is what Kyren Williams did in front of him to handle 18 carries on an 80.7% snap share, and Williams scored yet another touchdown with 50.0% of the Rams' red zone opportunities.

This isn't news in Sean McVay's offense. We've seen from Todd Gurley to Darrell Henderson that, once McVay has his top option, they usually get a bulk of the work and a ton of goal-line opportunities. Right now, it's Williams, but the 5'9" back missed at least five games in each of his first two seasons. Durability is far from a given with him.

At just 24.8 years old with a de facto year off in 2024 from his heavy mileage with the Michigan Wolverines, I'd place Corum far closer to the Trey Benson and Ray Davis tier of elite sophomore handcuffs than his current RB61 ranking on KeepTradeCut.

If there's a set of managers most likely to panic with a star in dynasty, it's those with A.J. Brown.

In a primetime game the Eagles won by just four, Brown was a total non-factor. He had just one target (5.0% share) in a game where Jalen Hurts dropped back 33 times. This wasn't an entirely new development, but history suggests it probably won't happen again to that extent this season.

Duds aren't totally uncommon. We just saw Ja'Marr Chase have one, and no one is selling him. Brown scored under 9.0 fantasy points just twice last year, and both occasions were in one-possession games. He saw just four targets in each.

Otherwise, don't forget Brown had a 34.4% target share in the regular season a year ago and was second among qualifying wideouts in yards per route run (3.33 YPRR) to Puka Nacua. I think he's a top-five talent in the league at present.

Plus, in dynasty, there's no guarantee that the 28.2-year-old wide receiver is in Philadelphia for the duration of his contract, especially as other Eagles championship pieces will need to get paid.

Brown's role isn't perfect, but WR16 and tumbling is just far too low -- especially if you're a contender.

Tory Horton, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Not all training camp buzz ended up like Emeka Egbuka and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Some of the rookies who got it fell totally flat.

Tory Horton drew plenty of preseason hype in pretty brutal circumstances. In a rock fight against Robert Saleh's mean-looking San Francisco 49ers defense, Horton wasn't targeted at all on Sunday. However, he did run 64.0% of the routes, which was sixth-most among rookie WRs. Some of the studs -- like Egbuka and Travis Hunter -- were sort of givens in that area.

This was an odd afternoon where Jaxon Smith-Njigba saw 59.1% of the Seahawks' targets, and they only had Sam Darnold drop back 25 times. At -0.46 EPA/db, it wasn't hard to figure out why.

Cooper Kupp still looked pretty rough at his advanced age, and Seattle may have just played their worst game of the season early. Horton seemed to be open on several routes. Plus, Darnold and playcaller Klint Kubiak both showed a lot better in 2024.

Horton was a fourth-round rookie draft pick in most leagues. Some managers fetched a second-rounder as the hype ballooned. It's still encouraging he's playing so much early, and a third-round pick might be all it takes to pry him from a manager that might be worried the preseason was all smoke and mirrors.

This is a weird one considering Isaiah Likely didn't play on Sunday, and the Ravens scored five offensive touchdowns without him.

However, I'm getting pretty close to dusting Mark Andrews, and that could open the TE1 spot for Baltimore for Likely. Andrews ran just 63.6% of the Ravens' routes on Sunday to Charlie Kolar's 40.1%. He saw just one target and caught it for five yards. Watching the game was perhaps even more concerning for Andrews' short-area targets, though.

Lamar Jackson's 9.1-yard average depth of target (aDOT) was ninth-highest in the league, which would be his highest since 2021 (9.3). He just wasn't looking in the short area of the field in a game they led throughout.

Likely saw 1.4 downfield (10-plus yards) targets per game last year, and John Harbaugh spoke about All-Pro aspirations for the tight end before his foot injury.

Because Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and DeAndre Hopkins all had great nights, I'm not sure Likely's managers expect a huge role from his return. Andrews' struggles, though, inspire hope that the long-term project might finally surface in 2025.

