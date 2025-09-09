Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 1

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL NextGen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 1

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

After an underwhelming free agency of acquiring running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, the Dallas Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on Jaydon Blue. His ability as a receiver paired with his 4.38-second 40-yard dash quickly drew comparisons to Tony Pollard.

Going into the 2025 season, Dallas' backfield was expected to be split between Williams and Blue. FantasyPros' half-PPR average draft position (ADP) reflected this with Williams ranking as RB46 and 137.0 overall compared to Williams at RB40 and 112.7 compared to Sanders sitting as RB71 and 237.0 overall.

Despite offseason fantasy hype, Blue was inactive in Week 1. While coach Brian Schottenheimer highlighted Blue’s talent, he expressed concern with consistency. This doesn’t sound like a player that will have a consistent role anytime soon.

Furthermore, Williams (0.15) and Sanders (10.55) provided positive marks in rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) in Week 1, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Blue looks to be the odd man out, making him a drop candidate following Week.

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

Headed into Week 1, most expected rookie Dylan Sampson to carry the load in the Cleveland Browns backfield. Still, the veteran Jerome Ford figured to play a role in the running back room -- even if Quinshon Judkins eventually rejoined the team.

While Ford posted a 53.9% snap share to Sampson’s 43.4% snap rate, the rookie enjoyed 12 rushing attempts and 8 targets for 8 receptions compared to Ford posting 6 rushing attempts and 1 target that he caught.

The Browns as a whole struggled to run the rock against the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling a measly 2.0 yards per rushing attempt. Sampson was more efficient with 2.4 yards per carry and -0.98 RYOE/c compared to Ford’s 1.3 yards per rushing attempt and -1.64 RYOE/c.

Furthermore, Judkins could be ready to play for Week 2. Cleveland spent a second-round pick on Judkins and a fourth-round selection on Sampson. Frankly, the Browns already proved they’re looking to get young in the backfield. Ford’s time could be ticking -- especially if Judkins joins the fold with immediate touches.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

After the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris, the third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson looked to be the heir apparent. His ADP of RB28 and 75.3 overall was even a step above Jaylen Warren’s mark of RB29 and 82.0 overall.

Week 1 was a nightmare for Johnson managers. There was some offseason buzz about Kenneth Gainwell, and those reports came true with the vet logging a 53.6% snap share along with seven rushing attempts, four targets, and three receptions. While Warren still totaled the most touches (13), his 44.6% snap share was behind Gainwell’s mark. Gainwell is one of our top priorities for waiver wire adds ahead of Week 2.

Meanwhile, Johnson played for two snaps, earning a deflating 3.6% snap rate. This comes after some “not so great” reviews out of training camp, which circled some concerns about Johnson’s speed and vision. I’m not in full panic mode yet, but it’s not looking good for Johnson.

After the Steelers logged 34 points while Aaron Rodgers racked up four passing touchdowns and 0.21 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), fantasy managers could pursue exposure to this offense. Johnson is a rookie, and Pittsburgh’s offense showed a lot of promise in Week 1. If I was to have to hold on to any of our three drop candidates, Johnson would be my pick.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.