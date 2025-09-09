2025 Emmy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories
The 77th Emmy Awards is set to air this Sunday, September 14, on CBS and Paramount+.
This year’s lineup includes several familiar faces, with repeat nominations for Jean Smart (Hacks), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), among others.
If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Emmy categories. To see the latest Emmy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of September 9th below.
77th Emmy Awards Betting Odds
Outstanding Comedy Series
Odds
|The Studio
|-750
|Hacks
|+750
|The Bear
|+2000
|Only Murders in the Building
|+2200
|Nobody Wants This
|+2600
|Shrinking
|+3000
|Abbott Elementary
|+3500
Outstanding Drama Series
Odds
|Severance
|-250
|The Pitt
|+210
|The White Lotus
|+1400
|The Last of Us
|+1600
|Andor
|+2300
|Paradise
|+2800
|Slow Horses
|+2800
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Odds
|Seth Rogan (The Studio)
|-700
|Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
|+650
|Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
|+1700
|Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
|+3100
|Jason Segel (Shrinking)
|+3500
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Odds
|Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
|-370
|Adam Scott (Severance)
|+430
|Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)
|+1600
|Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
|+2600
|Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
|+2900
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Odds
|Jean Smart (Hacks)
|-900
|Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
|+2600
|Qunita Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
|+2600
|Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
|+3500
|Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
|+800
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Odds
|Kathy Bates (Matlock)
|-280
|Britt Lower (Severance)
|+240
|Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
|+1600
|Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
|+2800
|Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
|+2800
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Odds
|Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
|-450
|Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
|+300
|Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
|+3500
|Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
|+3500
|Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
|+3500
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Odds
|Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
|-210
|Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
|+210
|Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
|+1600
|Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
|+1600
|Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
|+2800
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Odds
|Dying for Sex
|+2600
|The Penguin
|+1200
|Black Mirror
|+3500
|Adolescence
|-1500
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|+2600
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Odds
|The Traitors
|-850
|RuPaul's Drag Race
|+850
|Survivor
|+2200
|Top Chef
|+2200
|The Amazing Race
|+2600
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Odds
|Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
|-650
|Saturday Night Live
|+410
Outstanding Talk Series
Odds
|The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|-250
|The Daily Show
|+170
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|+1500
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Odds
|Erin Doherty (Adolscence)
|-650
|Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
|+850
|Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)
|+2200
|Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
|+3100
|Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
|+3400
|Christine Tremarco (Adolscence)
|+3700
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Odds
|Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
|-2400
|Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
|+2200
|Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
|+2600
|Peter Sarsgaard (Presume Innocent)
|+2900
|Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
|+2900
|Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
|+3100
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Odds
|Julianna Nicholson (Paradise)
|+2600
|Katherin LaNasa (The Pitt)
|+850
|Patricia Arquette (Severance)
|+2200
|Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
|+2100
|Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
|-300
|Parkey Posey (The White Lotus)
|+550
|Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
|+2200
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Odds
|Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
|+2900
|James Marsden (Paradise)
|+3400
|Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
|-160
|Tramell Tillman (Severance)
|+130
|John Turturro (Severance)
|+1500
|Zach Cherry (Severance)
|+2200
|Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
|+2600
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Odds
|Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
|-700
|Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)
|+900
|Liza Colon-Zaya (The Bear)
|+2200
|Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
|+2800
|Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
|+3700
|Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
|+4000
|Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
|+4000
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Odds
|Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
|+105
|Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
|+155
|Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
|+750
|Michael Urie (Shrinking)
|+1600
|Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
|+1900
|Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
|+2600
|Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
|+3400
Where Can I Bet On the Emmy Awards?
Betting on the 2025 Emmys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.