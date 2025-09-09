2025 Emmy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories

The 77th Emmy Awards is set to air this Sunday, September 14, on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s lineup includes several familiar faces, with repeat nominations for Jean Smart (Hacks), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), among others.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Emmy categories. To see the latest Emmy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of September 9th below.

77th Emmy Awards Betting Odds

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series Odds The Studio -750 Hacks +750 The Bear +2000 Only Murders in the Building +2200 Nobody Wants This +2600 Shrinking +3000 Abbott Elementary +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series Odds Severance -250 The Pitt +210 The White Lotus +1400 The Last of Us +1600 Andor +2300 Paradise +2800 Slow Horses +2800 View Full Table ChevronDown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Odds Seth Rogan (The Studio) -700 Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) +650 Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) +1700 Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) +3100 Jason Segel (Shrinking) +3500

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Odds Noah Wyle (The Pitt) -370 Adam Scott (Severance) +430 Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us) +1600 Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) +2600 Sterling K. Brown (Paradise) +2900

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Odds Jean Smart (Hacks) -900 Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) +2600 Qunita Brunson (Abbott Elementary) +2600 Uzo Aduba (The Residence) +3500 Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) +800

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Odds Kathy Bates (Matlock) -280 Britt Lower (Severance) +240 Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) +1600 Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) +2800 Keri Russell (The Diplomat) +2800

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Odds Colin Farrell (The Penguin) -450 Stephen Graham (Adolescence) +300 Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) +3500 Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief) +3500 Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) +3500

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Odds Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) -210 Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) +210 Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer) +1600 Rashida Jones (Black Mirror) +1600 Meghann Fahy (Sirens) +2800

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series Odds Dying for Sex +2600 The Penguin +1200 Black Mirror +3500 Adolescence -1500 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story +2600

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Reality Competition Program Odds The Traitors -850 RuPaul's Drag Race +850 Survivor +2200 Top Chef +2200 The Amazing Race +2600

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Odds Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -650 Saturday Night Live +410

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Talk Series Odds The Late Show with Stephen Colbert -250 The Daily Show +170 Jimmy Kimmel Live! +1500

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Odds Erin Doherty (Adolscence) -650 Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex) +850 Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin) +2200 Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) +3100 Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent) +3400 Christine Tremarco (Adolscence) +3700

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Odds Owen Cooper (Adolescence) -2400 Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) +2200 Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex) +2600 Peter Sarsgaard (Presume Innocent) +2900 Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent) +2900 Ashley Walters (Adolescence) +3100

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Odds Julianna Nicholson (Paradise) +2600 Katherin LaNasa (The Pitt) +850 Patricia Arquette (Severance) +2200 Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) +2100 Carrie Coon (The White Lotus) -300 Parkey Posey (The White Lotus) +550 Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) +2200

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Odds Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus) +2900 James Marsden (Paradise) +3400 Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) -160 Tramell Tillman (Severance) +130 John Turturro (Severance) +1500 Zach Cherry (Severance) +2200 Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) +2600

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Odds Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) -700 Catherine O'Hara (The Studio) +900 Liza Colon-Zaya (The Bear) +2200 Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) +2800 Kathryn Hahn (The Studio) +3700 Jessica Williams (Shrinking) +4000 Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) +4000

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Odds Ike Barinholtz (The Studio) +105 Harrison Ford (Shrinking) +155 Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) +750 Michael Urie (Shrinking) +1600 Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) +1900 Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons) +2600 Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) +3400

Where Can I Bet On the Emmy Awards?

Betting on the 2025 Emmys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.