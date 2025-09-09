FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    2025 Emmy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories

    FanDuel Staff

    2025 Emmy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories

    The 77th Emmy Awards is set to air this Sunday, September 14, on CBS and Paramount+.

    This year’s lineup includes several familiar faces, with repeat nominations for Jean Smart (Hacks), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), among others.

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Emmy categories. To see the latest Emmy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds as of September 9th below.

    77th Emmy Awards Betting Odds

    Outstanding Comedy Series

    Outstanding Comedy Series
    Odds
    The Studio-750
    Hacks+750
    The Bear+2000
    Only Murders in the Building+2200
    Nobody Wants This+2600
    Shrinking+3000
    Abbott Elementary+3500

    Outstanding Drama Series

    Outstanding Drama Series
    Odds
    Severance-250
    The Pitt+210
    The White Lotus+1400
    The Last of Us+1600
    Andor+2300
    Paradise+2800
    Slow Horses+2800

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
    Odds
    Seth Rogan (The Studio)-700
    Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)+650
    Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)+1700
    Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)+3100
    Jason Segel (Shrinking)+3500

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
    Odds
    Noah Wyle (The Pitt)-370
    Adam Scott (Severance)+430
    Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)+1600
    Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)+2600
    Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)+2900

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
    Odds
    Jean Smart (Hacks)-900
    Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)+2600
    Qunita Brunson (Abbott Elementary)+2600
    Uzo Aduba (The Residence)+3500
    Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)+800

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
    Odds
    Kathy Bates (Matlock)-280
    Britt Lower (Severance)+240
    Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)+1600
    Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)+2800
    Keri Russell (The Diplomat)+2800

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
    Odds
    Colin Farrell (The Penguin)-450
    Stephen Graham (Adolescence)+300
    Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)+3500
    Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)+3500
    Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)+3500

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
    Odds
    Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)-210
    Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)+210
    Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)+1600
    Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)+1600
    Meghann Fahy (Sirens)+2800

    Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

    Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
    Odds
    Dying for Sex+2600
    The Penguin+1200
    Black Mirror+3500
    Adolescence-1500
    Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story+2600

    Outstanding Reality Competition Program

    Outstanding Reality Competition Program
    Odds
    The Traitors-850
    RuPaul's Drag Race+850
    Survivor+2200
    Top Chef+2200
    The Amazing Race+2600

    Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

    Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
    Odds
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver-650
    Saturday Night Live+410

    Outstanding Talk Series

    Outstanding Talk Series
    Odds
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert-250
    The Daily Show+170
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!+1500

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
    Odds
    Erin Doherty (Adolscence)-650
    Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)+850
    Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)+2200
    Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)+3100
    Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)+3400
    Christine Tremarco (Adolscence)+3700

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
    Odds
    Owen Cooper (Adolescence)-2400
    Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)+2200
    Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)+2600
    Peter Sarsgaard (Presume Innocent)+2900
    Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)+2900
    Ashley Walters (Adolescence)+3100

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
    Odds
    Julianna Nicholson (Paradise)+2600
    Katherin LaNasa (The Pitt)+850
    Patricia Arquette (Severance)+2200
    Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)+2100
    Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)-300
    Parkey Posey (The White Lotus)+550
    Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)+2200

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
    Odds
    Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)+2900
    James Marsden (Paradise)+3400
    Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)-160
    Tramell Tillman (Severance)+130
    John Turturro (Severance)+1500
    Zach Cherry (Severance)+2200
    Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)+2600

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
    Odds
    Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)-700
    Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)+900
    Liza Colon-Zaya (The Bear)+2200
    Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)+2800
    Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)+3700
    Jessica Williams (Shrinking)+4000
    Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)+4000

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
    Odds
    Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)+105
    Harrison Ford (Shrinking)+155
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)+750
    Michael Urie (Shrinking)+1600
    Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)+1900
    Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)+2600
    Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)+3400

    Where Can I Bet On the Emmy Awards?

    Betting on the 2025 Emmys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

