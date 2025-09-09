3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/9/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

Despite Caitlin Clark (groin) announcing she’s out for the season, the Indiana Fever has continued to fight through injuries with a 4-2 record over the past six. The Minnesota Lynx are 5-2 over their previous seven, but they will be without Napheesa Collier (rest) and DiJonai Carrington (shoulder).

While replacing Collier’s 23.0 points per game (PPG) will be a tall task, the defense should still stand tall with the league’s top defensive rating. In fact, this unit has a nice matchup with the Fever, who log the second-most points in the paint per game. Minnesota surrenders the third-fewest points in the paint per contest.

Outside of Collier’s 96.7 defensive rating, Bridget Carleton (96.0 defensive rating), Alanna Smith (100.2 defensive rating), and Jessica Shepard (95.6 defensive rating) all have exceptional defensive ratings in the frontcourt.

On the other side of the court, the Lynx tend to lean on the three-ball with the sixth-most attempts per game and highest three-point percentage (38.5%) compared to the third-fewest points in the paint per contest. Leaning on triples should be even more evident with Collier out of the lineup. Similar to Minnesota’s D, Indiana should have the answer by ceding the third-fewest three-point shots per contest.

With each defense carrying the ability to take strengths away, I like the under -- especially with the Lynx playing at the WNBA’s fourth-slowest pace.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Few teams can match the Las Vegas Aces right now. On the back of an unreal 14-game winning streak, the Aces now carry the third-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+360).

Superstar forward A’ja Wilson has been a major factor with 27.4 PPG and 12.0 rebounds per game (RPG) while shooting 52.9% during the winning streak. Of course, this has elevated her point props compared to her season-long average of 23.8 PPG. Will Tuesday’s 25.5 point prop prove to be too much?

Wilson takes 57.1% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. The Chicago Sky are about as vulnerable as it gets with a 10-32 record while holding the second-worst defensive rating. However, Chicago gives up the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game.

Over two meetings with the Sky, Wilson has totaled 24.5 PPG. This included only 4.5 free throw attempts per game, which is a major drop compared to her season-long total of 7.5 per game.

Relying on Chicago is a tricky business, but RotoWire’s projections also have Wilson reaching only 22.4 points.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

Few teams struggle to defend the three-point line like the Los Angeles Sparks, for they allow the second-most attempts per game, most makes per contest, and third-highest three-point percentage. In fact, four of the Sparks' past five opponents have shot at least 39.0% from three-point land. For reference, the Lynx lead the WNBA with a 38.5% three-point percentage.

Over the last five games, L.A. has also ceded 11.4 three-point makes per contest -- which is a big leap from it allowing 9.8 per game (the most). The Sparks' three-point defense has only gotten worse of recent.

The Phoenix Mercury have plenty of capable of three-point specialists by attempting the third-most shots per contest. Kahleah Copper is second on the team with 5.5 three-point shots per contest while shooting an efficient 38.0% from beyond the arc. Her volume has increased to 8.4 three-point attempts per contest over the last five, drawing my attention to her three-point props.

Copper's increased production has led to 3.0 made threes per game during the span. She's still shooting a solid 35.7% from deep in the split, as well.

Projections are still pointing to increased volume for Copper at 6.2 three-point attempts for Tuesday. Against a struggling perimeter defense, look for Phoenix's star guard to cash in at least three triples.

