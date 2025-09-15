FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/15/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Carlos Rodon, Yankees ($10,000)

Carlos Rodon looks like the slate's clear top arm. He's on the road against the Minnesota Twins, a team whose active roster is 20th in wOBA against lefties (.301). With a 3.96 SIERA and 26.0% strikeout rate, Rodon is putting together a really nice campaign. He's posted at least 34 FanDuel points in five of his past six starts. Our MLB DFS projections rank him as the SP1, forecasting him to score 33.4 FanDuel points.

Kyle Bradish, Orioles ($9,800)

Kyle Bradish is another appealing high-salary arm. Bradish's return from injury has gone really well as he's got a 2.95 SIERA and 32.3% K rate over 17.2 MLB innings this season. He's topped out at 84 pitches across his three outings as the Baltimore Orioles have zero reason to push him too hard the rest of the way. Despite the shorter leash, he's completed six frames in two of those starts and can have success tonight versus the Chicago White Sox.

Jason Alexander, Astros ($7,100)

Jason Alexander is on my radar as a low-salary punt. Alexander thrives by keeping the ball on the ground. He's got a 48.4% career ground-ball rate, and it's at 47.2% through 60.2 innings with the Houston Astros this season. Although he doesn't generate many whiffs (10.0% swinging-strike rate), Alexander can produce FanDuel points by getting deep into the game. He's produced at least 32 FanDuel points in five of his past seven appearances. The Texas Rangers are a fairly neutral matchup, and Alexander's salary gives you a lot of freedom with your bats.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,900), Jazz Chisholm ($3,800), Cody Bellinger ($3,300) and Ben Rice ($3,100)

Boasting a slate-leading 5.3-run implied total, the New York Yankees bring a lot of upside to the table versus Simeon Woods Richardson. A righty, Woods Richardson owns a 4.83 SIERA this season and has a major home-run issue, permitting a 51.4% fly-ball rate and 1.53 jacks per nine innings. Aaron Judge has +154 odds to hit a home run, and Ben Rice has a .358 wOBA, 43.8% hard-hit rate and 40.0% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,200), Ketel Marte ($3,700), Alek Thomas ($2,300) and Gabriel Moreno ($3,000)

The slate's second-highest implied total (4.9) belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are at home against Kai-Wei Teng. Teng has shown some swing-and-miss stuff (12.7% swinging-strike rate) but is also struggling with walks (13.0% BB%). The Snakes sit fifth in home wOBA (.336) for the season. Corbin Carroll has a 44.3% hard-hit rate at home, compared to a 32.2% clip on the road. Gabriel Moreno (.367 home wOBA) also does much better in Arizona while Alek Thomas makes sense as a salary saver.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,500), Addison Barger ($3,000), Daulton Varsho ($3,400) and Nathan Lukes ($2,700)

The Toronto Blue Jays are in homer-happy Tampa, and they'll likely see right-hander Joe Boyle. A rookie, Boyle cooked in the minors this year, but it hasn't translated to The Show as he's got a 4.54 SIERA over 36.2 MLB frames. Lefties have a 45.9% hard-hit rate against him, so other than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., I'll be focusing on lefty bats in my Jays stacks. Daulton Varsho has a gaudy .391 wOBA versus RHPs this season while Nathan Lukes is projected to hit second in the lineup.

