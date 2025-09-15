10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 3

Following Week 2, fantasy football managers can have more clarity about roles. Can we actually buy into splash performances from Week 1? Did concerning or exciting workloads keep up in Week 2? Plus, the young season is still providing some major shakeups to snap shares.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 3.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Colts

Daniel Jones began the 2025 season with a 29.5-point outburst while finishing at QB3, but I was still skeptical of his long-term value. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he recorded 0.30 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) on Sunday against one of the league's top defenses in the Denver Broncos. This led to another splash fantasy performance with 22.8 points, making him QB7 prior to Monday Night Football. It may be time to buy into Jones' fantasy football stock.

Through two games, Jones touts an elite 0.35 EPA/db. Fantasy managers should look to get exposure to this Indianapolis Colts offense, too, as it has posted 31.0 points per game (fourth-most) and 6.5 yards per play (second-most). Jones' rushing upside adds to the hype as he holds three rushing touchdowns and a 39.1% red zone rushing attempt share through two contests. According to Yahoo Sports, he's rostered in only 17% of leagues, making Jones my top QB add prior to Week 3.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matthew Stafford's numbers haven't been that exciting with 13.6 fantasy points in Week 1 (QB20) and 18.3 points on Sunday (QB17). This has made Stafford widely available, rostered in only 27% of leagues. Following Week 2, Stafford could have some upside that makes him a potential stash.

The Los Angeles Rams are logging 8.8 yards per passing attempt (sixth-most), and Stafford has been efficient with 0.16 EPA/db. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams form a dangerous passing attack I can comfortably back. We know Nacua has established himself as one of the game's best, and Adams enjoyed six receptions for 106 receiving yards and one touchdown in Week 2. Similar to Week 2's output, Stafford could be a productive piece with an ideal matchup.

Others to Consider:

Geno Smith (at Washington), Bryce Young (vs. Atlanta), Jake Browning (at Minnesota)

Running Backs

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers

The talk of the week will likely be Bhayshul Tuten, but he's rostered in 55% of leagues. Similar to last week, it's slim pickings at the running back position. Kenneth Gainwell enjoyed a 51.9% snap share compared to Jaylen Warren's 46.3% share in Week 1. Gainwell put up a 42.4% snap share compared to Warren's 57.6% on Sunday.

He's logged only 3.8 and 5.1 fantasy points in two games. Totaling 4.5 targets and 3.0 receptions per game has been the clear positive of Gainwell. Ultimately, he's worth a stash thanks to his 46.9% snap share on the season compared to rookie Kaleb Johnson taking only a 3.5% snap share. More work could come Gainwell's way as the Steelers' RB2, and he's rostered in only 8% of leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Tyler Allgeier will always be a high-end handcuff behind one of the NFL's best running backs. Even with Bijan Robinson going haywire with 168 scrimmage yards on Sunday Night Football, Allgeier was still productive thanks to 16 carries for 76 rushing yards and one touchdown, producing 14.5 fantasy points (RB15).

After posting a 25.4% snap share in Week 1, Allgeier enjoyed a slight uptick in snaps on Sunday (31.7% snap share). He's posted 0.35 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per rushing attempt thus far. With this kind of efficiency, I doubt the Atlanta Falcons erase Allgeier's role. Rostered in only 30% of leagues, Allgeier is worth grabbing as a handcuff.

Others to Consider:

Blake Corum (at Philadelphia), Kyle Monangai (vs. Dallas)

Wide Receivers

Troy Franklin, Broncos

Troy Franklin was one of Week 2's breakout fantasy player, erupting for eight catches, 89 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. After posting 20.0 fantasy points (WR8), Franklin should be a hot commodity -- meaning his 3% roster rate shouldn't last for long.

He ranked second in the Denver Broncos' receiving corps with a 57.7% snap share to open 2025. This skyrocketed to a team-high 85.2% snap share on Sunday. He's completely separated himself from Marvin Mims, who had a 35.2% snap share in Week 2. At this point, Franklin is one of Denver's top two targets alongside Courtland Sutton. There's even an angle for Franklin to become this unit's WR1 as Sutton's snap share dropped to 74.1% in Week 2 thanks to rookie Pat Bryant pushing for playing time (27.8% snap share on Sunday).

Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants

Wan'Dale Robinson finally enjoyed some healthy air yards in Week 2. I must be dreaming, right? Robinson posted big-time numbers in Week 2, racking up eight catches for 142 receiving yards and one touchdown (24.2 fantasy points). This was in large part thanks to an average depth of target (aDOT) of 16.1 yards paired with a 31.6% air yards share.

Will Robinson become a consistent top-10 fantasy wideout for the New York Giants? Probably not. Week 2 will likely be an anomaly as the Giants posted 37 points and 422 passing yards while Russell Wilson turned back the clock with 0.35 EPA/db. I can't overlook Robinson's 3.3 aDOT and 14.2% air yards share from Week 1, either.

Still, Robinson could be worth an add with his aDOT finally making a leap. He's widely available, rostered in only 22% of leagues.

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots

After posting six catches for 103 receiving yards in Week 1, Kayshon Boutte's production of one catch and target for 16 receiving yards and one touchdown didn't provide the same punch (8.1 fantasy points). However, Boutte's workload is still catching my eye.

He led the New England Patriots' receivers in snap and route shares in Week 1, and that continued on Sunday as Boutte logged a 72.7% snap share paired with a 63.3% route share. His 4.3% target share causes the alarms to fire off, but he was still on the field for most of the games. Plus, the Patriots attempted only 23 passes compared to 46 in Week 1.

Until Stefon Diggs is fully healthy, Boutte remains a promising piece and is rostered in only 28% of leagues.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans

The Tennessee Titans haven't been afraid to lean on rookie quarterback Cameron Ward with the league's 13th-highest pass-play rate. Are any of his targets producing solid fantasy totals?

Rookie Elic Ayomanor has established himself as this unit's WR2 with 74.8% and 73.3% snap and route shares through two games (both second-highest), yet he's rostered in only 8% of leagues. He caught only two of seven targets for 13 receiving yards in Week 1, but this jumped to four receptions, 56 receiving yards, and one touchdown on six targets in Week 2 (13.6 fantasy points). Ayomanor totaled 24.8 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) compared to -40.2 in Week 1.

His 23.2% target share barely trails Calvin Ridley's 25.0% share. Ridley hasn't been the most efficient receiver of late, adding to Ayomanor's 2025 potential.

Others to Consider:

Dontayvion Wicks (at Cleveland), Calvin Austin III (at New England), DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Detroit), Tory Horton (vs. New Orleans), Tyquan Thornton (at New York Giants), Dyami Brown (vs. Houston)

Tight Ends

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. logging seven catches for 63 receiving yards in Week 1 was a tough cookie to crack. Would the Cleveland Browns truly use two tight end sets in bulk, making Fannin a reliable piece?

Week 2 may have answered that question as Fannin posted five catches for 48 receiving yards (7.3 fantasy points). Most importantly, he logged a 62.5% snap share and 60.8% route share -- which wasn't far behind Week 1's marks of 71.8% and 62.5%. Through two games, he's averaging 7.0 targets per game compared to David Njoku's 5.5 per-game average. If Fannin begins to find the end zone, he could become a reliable starting tight end in lineups.

Many managers snagged Fannin after Week 1, boosting his roster rate to 43% prior to Week 3.

Others to Consider:

Juwan Johnson (at Seattle), Brenton Strange (vs. Houston), Chigoziem Okonkwo (vs. Indianapolis), Ja'Tavion Sanders (vs. Atlanta)

Defenses

Indianapolis Colts

After two games, the Titans are posting a dreadful 3.2 yards per play (the fewest). Plus, the unit is averaging 1.5 turnovers per game (12th-most) while Ward has -0.39 EPA/db. This will be one of the worst offenses in the NFL from start to finish.

With that said, any defense facing Tennessee becomes an immediate streaming option. We saw the Indianapolis Colts D/ST produce 13.0 fantasy points in Week 1 (D/ST2). The unit logged only 1.0 fantasy point on Sunday, but it still forced a turnover. Indy is averaging 2.0 takeaways per game (second-most), and Pro Football Focus has the Titans with the second-worst pass block grade. After logging three sacks to open 2025, the Colts could get back to Week 1's dominant fantasy showing.

Others to Consider:

Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina), Seattle Seahawks (vs. New Orleans)

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.