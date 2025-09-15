3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Chargers at Raiders

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Chargers at Raiders on Monday Night Football

Rookie Omarion Hampton wasn't particularly efficient on the ground in Week 1, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, but he still reached 48 rushing yards, meaning he needs to be only slightly more effective to hit this over tonight.

Hampton's usage in his NFL debut is what should really give us optimism, though. Hampton dominated backfield opportunities, earning 15 rushes and 2 targets with an 80.6% snap rate compared to just 1 rush, 1 target, and a 17.7% snap rate for Najee Harris.

With the Chargers being 3.5-point road favorites, we should like Hampton's chances of seeing a game script that benefits the rushing attack, as well.

Although the New England Patriots largely abandoned the run game against Las Vegas last week, this shouldn't be a bad matchup for Hampton. The Raiders were mediocre against the run in 2024, and PFF ranked both the defensive line and linebacker unit as below average this offseason.

Expect a more efficient night at the office for Hampton on Monday, leading to the over. Our NFL projections forecast Hampton tallying 73.1 rushing yards.

Like his counterpart on the other sideline, we should expect a solid rushing output for Ashton Jeanty, too.

Similar to Hampton, Jeanty was -- unsurprisingly -- Vegas' featured back in Week 1, racking up 19 carries and a pair of target alongside a hefty 85.5% snap rate. The bad news? He managed just 38 rushing yards behind all that work.

However, New England's revamped defense has the potential to be solid against the run this season -- they also put the clamps on the Miami Dolphins' rush attack in Week 2 -- so Jeanty might have an easier time getting yardage in his second outing.

The Chargers were another middle-of-the-pack rush defense in 2024, and they were also given some modest PFF rankings at defensive line (19th) and linebacker (28th) in the offseason. Additionally, Los Angeles ranked fourth in schedule-adjusted pass defense last season, and that coincides with being credited with a top-10 secondary by PFF, which should further encourage Vegas to hand the ball to Jeanty.

Our NFL projections are very high on Jeanty tonight, pegging him for 84.6 rushing yards.

It was unclear what kind of role Quentin Johnston would have entering the season, but after catching 5-of-7 targets for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1, it sure looks like he'll be plenty involved.

While Johnston was third in target share (20.6%) behind Ladd McConkey (26.5%) and Keenan Allen (29.4%), he was second in snap rate (80.6%) and route rate (78.0%) to McConkey while being well ahead of Allen (61.3% snap rate and 68.3% route rate). Johnston also led the team with four downfield targets (10-plus yards).

Unlike the Chargers' potentially stout secondary, the Raiders' unit was ranked 32nd by PFF this offseason. Although the New England's offense sputtered against Las Vegas in Week 1 and probably abandoned the run too quickly, it may not have been a coincidence that they had Drake Maye chuck it 46 times.

Johnston's usage suggests he should be the Chargers' No. 2 wideout going forward, and it just so happens that when he last faced the Raiders in Week 18 last year, he went off for 186 receiving yards. We naturally aren't expecting that kind of output again, but he shouldn't have too much trouble exceeding this modest total.

