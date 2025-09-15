2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/16/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Tuesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Marseille at Real Madrid

I think the stage is set for us to get a lot of goals in Tuesday's clash between Real Madrid and Marseille.

Roberto De Zerbi being at the helm for Marseille is a big part of that. De Zerbi has a long track record of playing attractive, free-flowing soccer. That doesn't mean his sides are poor defensively -- that's typically not the case -- but when his teams go up against top-tier competition, it usually leads to goals.

In two Ligue 1 matches against PSG last year, there were three and four total goals, with Marseille contributing only one of those seven goals. There were three goals apiece over two fixtures with Monaco. Back when De Zerbi was at Brighton, his four matches versus Manchester City resulted in a total of 13 goals.

Two of Marseille's four league matches this year have gone over 3.5 goals, with a Matchweek 2 game against Paris FC resulting in a whopping seven goals.

De Zerbi's style of play has led to a lot of success for him and his squads, and he's unlikely to change heading into a road game at the Bernabéu. Real Madrid have netted multiple goals in three of their four La Liga matches thus far, and they have the attacking talent to take advantage of what's likely to be a hard-pressing Marseille side.

Villareal at Tottenham

The Thomas Frank era has started pretty well at Spurs, and he's quickly molded them into a much more solid unit, especially defensively.

Over the last two years, Spurs were a great watch for neutrals as they typically played in high-scoring matches under Ange Postecoglou. That didn't lead to many good results, though, particularly last campaign as Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League despite winning the Europa League, a trophy that got them into this season's UCL.

Frank's Tottenham are a much different outfit. They've conceded just once through four EPL matches and have been good in attack, too, tallying multiple goals in three of those four fixtures. We've seen them against top-notch foes, and it's gone pretty dang well -- with Spurs winning 2-0 at City and nearly knocking off PSG in the Super Cup before ultimately losing on penalties.

Tottenham have been a different bunch when both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are healthy -- as they are now. Those two center-backs transform Spurs' defense, and the arrival of Frank on the touchline has made them a formidable foe.

Spurs got a pretty tough group of opponents for the league phase of the UCL, so this home opener against Villareal is one they need to win. I think they'll do just that.

Villareal are a quality side but one that hasn't fared well against the two best teams it has played this year, losing 2-0 at Atletico Madrid last time out and drawing 1-1 at Celta Vigo in La Liga Matchweek 3.

