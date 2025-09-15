2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Chargers at Raiders on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Chargers at Raiders Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

The Raiders will host the Chargers for the second leg of tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points, and the total is up at 46.5 points -- a mark these teams can surpass.

Total Match Points Over Sep 16 2:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Justin Herbert and company were downright impressive in a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Herbert tossed for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns and logged a week-best +0.44 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db). Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Keenan Allen all reeled in five-plus catches for 68-plus yards, and second-round draft pick Tre' Harris is around, too.

Safe to say Herbert has plenty of solid targets in this offense, not to mention the rookie Omarion Hampton, who was the 22nd overall pick and second running back -- behind Vegas' Ashton Jeanty -- to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. After seeing the Chargers' offense go haywire against a strong Kansas City defense at a neutral site, they seem capable of packing on the points versus a lesser opponent in a dome.

Vegas should help us out here, too.

Geno Smith threw for 362 yards and netted +0.38 EPA/db in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Brock Bowers caught five of his eight targets for 103 yards before leaving in the second half due to a knee injury, but, thankfully, Bowers expects to play tonight.

Jeanty turned 19 carries into only 38 yards in his NFL debut but played a whopping 85.5% of the snaps. He touts a workhorse role, and the beast is primed to wake up against a Chargers group that ranked dead-last in schedule-adjusted rush defense following Week 1.

This Chargers-Raiders clash is projected to be the eighth-fastest game of the week, per our Brandon Gdula's pace numbers. For what it's worth, here's a look at the Week 2 totals (so far) for the top-12 pace games on Gdula's list: 45, 47, 40, 57, 48, 58, 60, 77, 58, and 52 points.

Pretty good stuff so far. I'm in on the over.

Hampton's NFL debut should have us excited about his outlook for tonight. I want to parlay his touchdown prop and alternate rushing prop at +220 odds.

Omarion Hampton - Alt Rushing Yds Omarion Hampton - Alt Rushing Yds Omarion Hampton 60+ Yards +108 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hampton played 80.6% of the snaps in Week 1 while Najee Harris was relegated to a measly 17.7% snap rate. That was a close-fought game against a divisional opponent, so Hampton's gaudy usage should tell us everything we need to know about how the team feels about him.

He turned 15 carries into 48 yards in Week 1. Hampton's efficiency was by no means lethal, but Kansas City was a tough opponent -- the Chiefs just held Saquon Barkley to 88 yards on 22 attempts. Barkley's longest run was just 13 yards in that one.

Backed by the league's sixth-best offensive line (per Pro Football Focus), Hampton is primed to make his mark in tonight's affair.

Our NFL projections forecast the rookie to turn 16.5 carries into 73.1 yards and 0.79 touchdowns. I'll note that Hampton handled all four of the team's red zone carries in Week 1.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Omarion Hampton -108 View more odds in Sportsbook

Get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens for any wagers on the Buccaneers vs. Texans and/or the Chargers vs. Raiders NFL games taking place on September 15th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.