3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 9/15/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Giancarlo Stanton +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

It feels like the New York Yankees might be able to name their number tonight, and this prop for Giancarlo Stanton is sweet when he's +215 in the homer market.

Stanton has just 8 RBIs in his 48 plate appearances (PAs) against righties since returning from injury, but there's a great deal of "ducks on the pond" bad luck to suppress that total with 7 extra-base hits in this stretch from the five spot in the order. Overall, he's slugged .674 with a .442 ISO in these parameters.

An extremely weak right-hander awaits in the form of Simeon Woods Richardson. Woods Richardson has allowed a higher slugging (.431), HR/9 (1.51), and hard-hit rate (40.3%) to same-handed bats this year, and his skill-interactive ERA (4.83 SIERA) is poor for a reason.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 1.02 median RBI from the outfielder on Monday. That projection would imply closer to -177 odds for one if correct.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Casey Schmitt +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

This hasn't been the season "The Milkman" had hoped for.

Zac Gallen's ERA (4.84) is a bit unlucky if you look at his SIERA (4.27), but he's been bit by hard contact all year. Gallen is 35th percentile or worse in average exit velocity (90.3 mph), hard-hit rate (43.4%), and barrel rate (9.4%) allowed. Those categories, unsurprisingly, have led to coughing up 1.44 HR/9 overall.

The best man to target him with in the San Francisco Giants order might be Casey Schmitt. Gallen's hard-hit rate is 6.7% higher against same-handed bats, and Schmitt's own 43.2% hard-hit rate in this split over the past 30 days is best on the team. He's also compiled a .153 ISO with a low walk rate (4.5%) to alleviate concerns this prop dies with free passes.

We've got Schmitt projected for 2.04 median total bases in Phoenix this evening.

Ranger Suarez - Strikeouts Ranger Suarez Over Sep 16 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Pitching props against the Los Angeles Dodgers can look silly in a hurry, but Ranger Suarez's recent run is too good to ignore.

Suarez has a 33.1% strikeout rate in his last five starts, and he's made an adjustment as to why. His slider usage is up to 10.6% in this time, and he's used it north of 15.0% in two starts. Before this, his slider usage was just 1.4% for the season. Last start's 12 punchouts might be sticky.

Now, the Dodgers' 20.1% strikeout rate against southpaws in the past month isn't ideal, but six of the nine bats in their order -- missing Will Smith and Max Muncy at present -- have a strikeout rate of at least 21.0% against left-handed pitching this year. L.A.'s .757 OPS in the past 30 days is also just 11th-best in MLB, so they're not firing on all cylinders.

Our projections expect 5.65 median strikeouts from the Philadelphia Phillies' lefty in this one. I'm surprised at a playable number for five-plus Ks.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.