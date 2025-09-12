FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/12/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal, Tigers ($11,000)

Friday's slate features three starters with a salary surpassing $10,000. Among the three, Tarik Skubal is the best value in my eyes. While he carries a slate-high $11,000 salary, Skubal still shows value thanks to producing more than 40 FanDuel points (FDPs) in four consecutive starts -- which would surpass our model's projection for him of 35.6 FDPs. Tonight's opponent, the Miami Marlins, has the fifth-lowest wOBA (.286) and seventh-fewest wRC+ (79) against left-handed pitchers. It doesn't get much better than Skubal's 2.65 SIERA and 2.61 xFIP paired with 32.6% strikeout rate (K%) -- which ranks in the 95th percentile. He should put up another healthy fantasy total against an offense that struggles against southpaws.

Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays ($9,300)

The Baltimore Orioles have posted only 3.5 runs per game over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt has a 2.42 ERA in his last four starts, averaging 32.0 FDPs per outing and 6.3 strikeouts per contest during the span. This is an elevated total compared to Bassitt's per-game average of 5.2 Ks per contest, and the O's sport the third-highest K% on the season and sixth-highest mark over the last 30 days. Ranking in the 83rd percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed, Bassitt can limit Baltimore's 13th-highest isolated power. Look for his elevated numbers to keep up.

Quinn Priester, Brewers ($8,400)

Despite a 3.25 ERA, 3.98 SIERA, and 3.83 xFIP, Quinn Priester's salary is only $8,400. His appeal is further elevated by the St. Louis Cardinals posting only 3.0 runs per game over their last 10 games. Over the last 30 days, St. Louis has the second-lowest wOBA and third-fewest wRC+ during the span. Priester's most-used pitch is his sinker, and the Cardinals have posted the second-fewest runs above average against the tool.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Mookie Betts ($3,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,600), and Will Smith ($3,400)

If a vulnerable starter is on the mound, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a regular stack to target. Justin Verlander holds a 4.30 SIERA and 4.44 xFIP, and the Dodgers are in the top five of runs above average against Verlander's most-used pitches (four-seam fastball and slider). Holding the second-highest SLG and home run rate, Los Angeles' power is always a factor. Verlander is in the 57th percentile of barrel rate allowed. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are my favorite picks in the Dodgers' lineup due to their success against right-handed hurlers, four-seam fastballs, and sliders. Plus, we know Ohtani (.329 ISO) and Freeman (.203 ISO) have the power to rack up extra-base hits against Verlander.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,500), Jackson Chourio ($3,500), Brice Turang ($3,300), and William Contreras ($3,100)

Targeting Andre Pallante doesn't take much convincing as he has a 5.28 ERA, 4.28 SIERA, and 4.04 xFIP. Furthermore, he owns a 7.64 ERA over his last seven starts while posting single-game xFIPs surpassing 4.00 in six of those seven outings. Christian Yelich (.193 ISO) and Jackson Chourio (.208 ISO) are among the Milwaukee Brewers' best sluggers who can take advantage of Pallante ceding 1.20 home runs per nine innings pitched (HR/9). Brice Turang could also provide terrific value as he hits .310 against four-seam fastballs, which leads Pallante's pitch usage (44.5%).

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Zach Neto ($3,400), Mike Trout ($3,300), Taylor Ward ($3,200), and Jo Adell ($3,100)

This stack is all about power. Luis Castillo's 4.11 SIERA and 4.16 xFIP are vulnerable, and his 10.8% barrel rate allowed (13th percentile) and 48.0% hard-hit rate allowed (6th percentile) give us an angle for success. Holding the eighth-highest ISO and fourth-highest home run percentage are a few of the Los Angeles Angels' clear strengths. Considering Castillo gives up 1.23 HR/9 paired with allowing at least one big fly in seven consecutive starts, we have the green light for backing the Halos' sluggers. This includes Jo Adell (.263 ISO), Taylor Ward (.235 ISO), Zach Neto (.217), and Mike Trout (.191 ISO).

