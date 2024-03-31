FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Sunday 3/31/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

Guards

Luka Doncic ($12,700): The Mavericks' superstar is today's top option with a 59.5 fantasy projection in an underrated matchup against a Houston Rockets' defense allowing 48.1 FanDuel points per game to his position. In their first meeting, Doncic destroyed Houston, recording 71.3 FanDuel points and 41 real-life points.

Anthony Edwards ($9,600): In a middling spot versus a Chicago Bulls' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points (41.0 per game) allowed to shooting guards, "Ant-Man" is fifth overall with a 46.4 fantasy projection at his lowest salary since March 8th.

Jalen Brunson ($9,500): New York's lead scorer is third among guards with a 46.3 fantasy projection after he produced a season-high 76.8 FanDuel points on Friday night. Despite his amazing performance, Brunson's FanDuel salary stands at his second lowest point in the past week.

Jalen Green ($9,400): The 22-year old has really carried Houston during their impressive winning streak, producing 45.5 FanDuel points per game during this time period while his salary has jumped by 40.2%.

Tyrese Maxey ($8,700): Philadelphia's emerging star would be an optimal play in all formats if he is active, ranking fifth among guards in value with a 5.07 rating and a 44.1 fantasy projection. Maxey has torched a tanking Toronto Raptors team in three previous encounters, averaging 44.5 FanDuel points and 28.3 real-life points.

Stephen Curry ($8,300): Despite his recent inconsistency, Curry is seventh among guards with a 40.3 fantasy projection at his lowest salary in March. The Warriors' superstar would see an increase in his metrics to 1.23 FanDuel points per minute and a 34.0% usage rate if both of Golden State's questionable players are unable to go.

Fred VanVleet ($8,200): In 575 minutes with today's inactives, VanVleet ranks second among his team's first unit in fantasy production (1.19 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (23.2%).

Cameron Thomas ($7,900): Since March 27th, Thomas has carried Brooklyn's offense in his last two games, averaging 50.2 FanDuel points per appearance and 1.18 FanDuel points per minute.

Devin Vassell ($7,600): With two key players sidelined after Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson were ruled out, Vassell is on track to play an elevated role, recording 1.05 FanDuel points per minute and a 24.0% usage rate with today's rotation.

Dennis Schroder ($6,900): In his last three games, Schroder has provided underrated production, accounting for 1.06 FanDuel points per minute.

Tre Jones ($5,900): The Spurs' point guard is 11th among his position in value with a 4.69 rating and a 27.7 fantasy projection after accounting for 0.80 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits.

Duncan Robinson ($5,000): In his first appearance back from a back injury, Robinson immediately rates an optimal mid-salary option, recording 0.93 FanDuel points per minute.

Malaki Branham ($4,400): Even in a potential second unit role, Branham could be a sneaky option after producing 0.76 FanDuel points per minute with Sunday's injuries.

Forwards

Anthony Davis ($11,600): AD has continued his impressive play throughout this month, recording 53.7 FanDuel points per game and 1.48 FanDuel points per minute. At his third highest salary in March, the Lakers' big is second overall with a 53.2 fantasy projection

Victor Wembanyama ($11,400): After producing a robust 1.85 FanDuel points per minute and a 33.5% usage rate in today's splits, the Spurs' Rookie of the Year leader is third overall with a 52.6 fantasy projection versus a Golden State Warriors' unit giving up 55.4 per game to his position. In two prior meetings, Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 real-life points and 48.0 FanDuel points on 21.5 shot attempts.

LeBron James ($10,200): LBJ has been on a roll in March, ranking second among his team in fantasy production (1.33 FanDuel points per minute) while his salary has not moved despite his positive metrics.

Kawhi Leonard ($8,900): In a great spot versus a Charlotte Hornets' team ranked 25th in FanDuel points allowed (49.3 per game) to his position, "The Claw" has a great spot for ceiling return with a 40.5 fantasy projection.

Jimmy Butler ($8,600): Miami's forward is seventh among his position in value with a 4.88 rating and a 42.0 fantasy projection after recording 1.26 FanDuel points per minute with Miami's injuries.

Deni Avdija ($7,600): If Kyle Kuzma is held out, Avdija's production would move up to 1.20 FanDuel points per minute and a 25.3% usage rate in this split.

Tobias Harris ($7,300 / Kelly Oubre ($7,100): At his median salary in the past week, Harris is eighth in value among forwards with a 4.87 rating and a 35.6 fantasy projection versus a Toronto team allowing 48.9 FanDuel points per game. If Tyrese Maxey is inactive, Harris ranks third among his team in fantasy production (0.99 FanDuel points per minute) and second in usage (22.2%) while Oubre's metrics would see a boost to 1.07 FanDuel points per minute and a 32.2% usage rate.

Draymond Green ($6,700) / Andrew Wiggins ($6,400): If the Warriors rule out Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State's versatile big would see a boost in his production to 1.11 FanDuel points per minute while Wiggins' metrics increase tp 1.0 FanDuel point per minute with a 26.3% usage rate.

Julian Champagnie ($4,500) / Cedi Osman ($3,900): Even at his second highest salary point in March, Champagnie is fourth among forwards in value with a 4.49 rating and a 22.2 fantasy projection while Osman offers some value with a 4.57 rating and a 17.8 fantasy projection.

Centers

Bam Adebayo ($8,800): In 336 minutes with today's injuries, Adebayo is averaging 1.25 FanDuel points per minute and a 24.9% usage rate. Miami's center has produced 35.9 FanDuel point per game versus a Washington defense giving up the most fantasy production (61.7 per game) to the five position.

Nicolas Claxton ($7,400): Brooklyn's big is third among centers in value with a 4.89 rating and a 36.2 fantasy projection after producing 38.9 FanDuel points per game in his last there contests.

Watch live NBA games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.