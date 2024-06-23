Matthew Lo

Matt is an avid all around sports fan that somehow managed to pick the unlikely combination of the Mets and Eagles as his two favorite teams. After graduating from Rutgers University in 2011, Matt learned of DFS from a few poker friends of his and soon became intrigued with GPPs and the opportunity to create unique teams in several different sports. During his free time, Matt can be seen watching the Mets blow late leads, pigging out on cookies and pizza, grinding KBO, napping, and searching for underrated diners.