FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Saturday 4/20/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries ORL CLE 207.5 5 101.25 PHI NY 209 3 103 Embiid questionable / Covington, Melton OUT NY PHI 209 -3 106 Randle OUT CLE ORL 207.5 -5 106.25 Porter Jr, Wade OUT PHX MIN 214.5 1.5 106.5 MIN PHX 214.5 -1.5 108 LAL DEN 224.5 7 108.75 Davis, James probable / Vanderbilt, Wood, Reddish OUT View Full Table

NBA DFS Picks

Guards

Jalen Brunson ($10,000): At his highest salary in April, Brunson is fifth overall with a 44.2 fantasy projection versus a Philadelphia 76ers' defense he has averaged 22.2 real-life points and 39.4 FanDuel points against in four previous meetings.

Donovan Mitchell ($9,900): Despite a tough matchup versus an Orlando Magic unit giving up the second fewest FanDuel points (37.3) per game to shooting guards, Mitchell is second among his position with a 44.0 fantasy projection. "Spida" has played well against Orlando this season, recording 27.3 real-life points and 49.5 FanDuel points.

Devin Booker ($9,600): Phoenix's star could provide underrated value at his second lowest salary this month with a 4.38 rating and a 42.1 fantasy projection against a Minnesota Timberwolves' unit allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to his position.

Jamal Murray ($8,600): The Nuggets' point guard should see a spike in his minutes with his team attempting to defend their title in the playoffs. Since his return on April 6th, Murray has produced 1.57 FanDuel points per minute and a 34.1% usage rate.

Bradley Beal ($7,900): The 30-year old has been on fire in his last five contests, accounting for 1.26 FanDuel points per minute and a 24.7% usage rate while his salary has increased by 6.7%.

Darius Garland ($7,200): In a favorable spot versus a Magic team allowing 49.4 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Garland is third among his position in value with a 4.65 rating and a 33.5 fantasy projection.

Donte DiVincenzo ($7,100): At his lowest salary this month, New York's guard is second among his position in value with a 5.27 rating and a 37.4 fantasy projection.

Mike Conley ($6,000): After recording 1.0 FanDuel point per minute and a 20.2% usage rate in his last five games, Minnesota's veteran rates as an optimal mid-salary option with a 4.64 value rating and a 27.8 fantasy projection.

Grayson Allen ($5,800): The Suns' three-point specialist has played really well versus the Timberwolves this season, averaging 19 real-life points and 31.8 FanDuel points in three prior encounters.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($5,000): Despite recording a 13.7% usage rate this month, KCP still averaged 20.1 FanDuel points per game and 0.68 FanDuel points per minute.

Kyle Lowry ($4,600): In 577 minutes with Philadelphia's expected rotation, Lowry has produced 0.74 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.1% usage rate.

Christian Braun ($4,300): If looking for value, Braun could be a sneaky option after he accounted for 0.88 FanDuel points per minute in his last seven appearances.

Forwards

Anthony Davis ($11,200): After a 2.6% salary drop, AD is fifth overall in value with a 4.94 rating and a 55.4 fantasy projection versus a Denver Nuggets' defense giving up 54.8 FanDuel points per game to his position. In three prior meetings despite some inconsistency, Davis has averaged 22 real-life points and 48.7 FanDuel points against the defending champs.

LeBron James ($10,600): The Lakers' superstar has been in ideal form in his last four games, recording a team-high 1.70 FanDuel points per minute and 64.6 FanDuel points per contest while his salary has moved up by 3.9%. Jame has showed up when suiting up against Denver, accounting for 24.0 real-life points and 47.2 FanDuel points.

Paolo Banchero ($8,900): At his second highest salary in April, Banchero is fifth among forwards with a 38.1 fantasy projection versus a Cleveland Cavaliers' defense giving up 46.1 FanDuel points per game to his position.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,700): Minnesota's big should see a bump in his minutes after he logged 28 per game since his return. KAT is tenth among his position in value with a 4.56 rating and a 35.1 fantasy projection.

Josh Hart ($7,500): At his median salary this month, Hart provides safety and a high floor with an assured role after he logged 37.4 FanDuel points and 39.1 minutes in his last five games.

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,600): With the Lakers likely to focus on Denver's two top options, MPJ should not be overlooked especially in a matchup he has averaged 21.3 real-life points and 41.6 FanDuel points in three previous meetings.

Aaron Gordon ($6,400): Even at his second highest salary this month, Gordon is fifth among forwards in value with a 4.85 rating and a 31.1 fantasy projection.

OG Anunoby ($5,700): After recording 0.73 FanDuel points per minute since April 5th, New York's reliable defender is today's top value option with a 5.31 rating and a 30.3 fantasy projection.

Rui Hachimura ($5,600): In his last five games, Hachimura has provided efficient production, recording 0.96 FanDuel points per minute and 31.3 FanDuel points per appearance.

Jonathan Isaac ($5,100): The 26-year old is fourth overall in value with a 5.15 rating after he averaged 1.03 FanDuel points per minute in his last four games.

Centers

Nikola Jokic ($12,100): Denver's superstar should be a priority on Saturday, leading today's slate with a 63.6 fantasy projection at his second lowest salary in April. Jokic has dominated the Lakers this season, averaging 29.3 real-life points and 59.5 FanDuel points on 22.3 shot attempts.

Joel Embiid ($11,700): Since his return on April 2nd, Embiid has been extremely efficient on the floor, recording 1.62 FanDuel points per minute and a 38.7% usage rate. Despite a tough matchup against a New York Knicks' team allowing the second fewest FanDuel points (48.6 per game) to centers, Embiid is third overall with a 53.6 fantasy projection.

Rudy Gobert ($8,200): At his median salary this month, Gobert is third among centers in value with a 4.79 rating and a 39.3 fantasy projection.

