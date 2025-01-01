FanDuel College Football Playoff Promo: No Sweat Bet for New Year's Day Games 1/1/25

The College Football Playoff continues on Wednesday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the Quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff bracket, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on any College Football Playoff game(s) taking place on January 1st, 2024.

There are three College Football Playoff games slated for Wednesday, January 1st. Action kicks off at 1pm ET when the Texas Longhorns face the Arizona State Sun Devils. Then, at 5pm ET, the Ohio State Buckeyes square off with the Oregon Ducks. Finally, the nightcap takes place at 8:45pm ET when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 5pm ET Ohio State-Oregon clash is a rematch of a regular season Big Ten game -- one the Ducks previously won, 32-31. This time around, Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite. The total is set at 55.5 points.

Full Ohio State-Oregon odds are listed below. All College Football Playoff odds can be found via the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on any College Football Playoff Quarterfinals game(s) taking place on January 1st, 2025. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer to qualify. (I.E, -100 and +100 would qualify, but -300 or -500 would not).

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 2nd, 2025.

